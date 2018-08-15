Jan. 20, 1929 – Aug. 4, 2018
RAPID CITY | Helen Bjordahl was born Helen Wienk to Edwin and Lena (Appledorn) Wienk of Lake Preston, the second youngest of four brothers and four sisters. The challenges of life on the farm during the depression produced some of Helen’s fondest memories of family, school and church. Those difficult times also produced in Helen an invincible spirit of optimism and determination, witnessed especially in her final months as she struggled with cancer.
In 1948, Helen married her high school sweetheart, Delbert Bjordahl of Erwin and began life together in DeSmet where their three children were born. They went on to live and make lifelong friends in Mobridge, Brookings, Rapid City, Arlington, TX, Denver, Hot Springs, back to DeSmet, Billings, MT, finally returning to Rapid City. Everywhere they went they were committed to the Lutheran Church and involved in the community. Together, they danced, worked, prayed, sang and celebrated their way through life until Del passed away four years ago.
Helen was active in Eastern Star, PEO, church choir, and of course, bridge clubs. Anyone who had the pleasure of visiting her home wherever she lived would not find it hard to believe that her favorite thing to do as a little girl on the farm was play house — she was an accomplished cook, seamstress, decorator and hostess, often making something from nothing but remnants and her imagination. With decorations for all seasons, there was never any doubt which holiday would be celebrated next at Helen’s house! Even in the final weeks of her life, while suffering from a long list of medical difficulties, she was still sewing quilt tops for the church quilting group and hosting bridge in her apartment.
Helen passed away at 89, preceded in death by her husband, Delbert (2014) and their beloved son, Phillip (1998). She is survived by her brother, Lester Wienk; daughter-in-law, Janet (Christensen) Bjordahl, Rapid City; daughter, Joan and Mike Welsh, Fort Collins, CO; son, Steve and Jane (Turner) Bjordahl, Billings; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Helen’s family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to her many doctors and caregivers, her PEO Sisters, and to South Canyon Lutheran Church. We especially wish to express our deep gratitude to the tender and caring staff of Hospice of the Hills.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Designated memorials: South Canyon Lutheran Church, Hospice of the Hills, American Cancer Society.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.