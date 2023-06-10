Black Hills National Forest held its annual media day Friday to give people a chance to see and learn about the Rapid City Airtanker Base.

Different firefighters and fire departments get to see the work that the base does like reviewing base ramp operations and covering risk management information.

"It's a Forest Service airtanker base, but we're kind of back here on the airport, doing our job away from where people are seeing the fires or the other forest service offices," Jarrod Hattervig, manager of the Rapid City Airtanker Base, said. "It gives some good exposure for people to know that we're here. I think that's the really important part is putting a face to a name, seeing the facilities here, seeing the operation and that we're here if you need us."

The base will help support different agencies who are fighting fires. Its main responsibility is loading air tankers during the firefighting season in South Dakota, usually June through September.

During times of busy fire activity, they can send over 10,000 gallons of retardant in an hour to support firefighters on the ground.

Last year, they sent about 255,000 gallons of retardant to support fires in South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.

They were unable to have an aircraft at the base Friday to demonstrate how it is operated, but having it there largely depends on the fire season.

Jarrod Hattervig, manager of Rapid City Airtanker Base, explains their job with a participant standing behind him during the Media Day Friday at the Rapid City Airtanker Base. Winston Cadotte, assistant manager of the Rapid City Airtanker Base, left, and Erynn Stephan, a volunteer firefighter with the Pringle and Argyle Volunteer Fire Departments, talk during the Media Day Friday. Matthew Esser, Black Hills Heliteck Captain, talks with firefighters during the Media Day Friday at the Rapid City Airtanker Base. Eric O'Connor, left, and Andrew Stanfield, of the Rapid City Fire Department Fuels Crew, move airtanker equipment to feel how heavy it is during the event on Friday.

"Right now with the current activity around the Black Hills, there's no tankers at the moment," Hattervig said. "No one can predict it, so you never know day to day how busy you might be or not be, but we're happy to support through the summer either way."

Smaller helicopters carry water in buckets that hold between 100-400 gallons of water while larger helicopters can deliver 1,000-2,000 gallons of water. They will also fill water tanks or buckets from water sources like lakes and rivers.

Large airtankers can deliver 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of retardant or water and reload at retardant bases.

The retardant at Rapid City's base is Phos-Chek LC-95A-Fx, which is a wet concentrate formulation that uses ammonium polyphosphate as the fire retardant salt. Bases have been shifting over to Phos-Chek LCE20-Fx which uses ammonium phosphate salts instead.

The base will work with a number of fire departments during the fire season.

"It's very important," Winston Cadotte, assistant manager of the Rapid City Airtanker Base, said. "They need to know that we're here. They need to know that we're available and if we do have an aircraft that needs to be somewhere on their fire, we're able and that's what we're trained for. It's the fire community even though it's different agencies. We're all doing the same thing."

Erynn Stephan, a volunteer firefighter with the Pringle and Argyle Volunteer Fire Departments, says it's a relief to see the airtankers arrive, knowing that something is in the air to help.

Cadotte started his career at the Rapid City Airtanker Base. He's done a few other things like helping establish air tanker bases in other states like Nebraska, but he's back at the Rapid City base again.

Bringing more attention to the base can also help bring in new faces. While it might not be for everyone, Cadotte mentioned that one of his favorite parts of the job is getting to work with different people, either someone he's already met before or getting to see new people join.

"You really have to have a love of aircrafts if you're gonna be out here and actually operate with them," he said. "Being a part of an air crew on a helicopter, I've done that before, and that was one of the great things. You get to fly around in a helicopter. I mean, who doesn't want to do something like that. How fun is it to fly around in an airplane? If you want to be out on something like this where you get to see all these different aircrafts, what better office can you have. I enjoy it. It might not be for everybody, but if there's an interest, it's here."