The former Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center is now Black Hills Brain Health. The new name reflects the center’s expanded treatment and evaluation services to help people regain or maintain the vitality of their brains.

Black Hills Brain Health, an enterprise of Black Hills Works, initially focused on treatment and rehabilitation services for people who suffered brain injuries. The center opened in 1988 and has worked closely with brain injury survivors, their medical providers, and their caregivers and family. Its mission was and is to help survivors regain as much independence as possible after an injury.

“Our bigger expansion is awareness, prevention and more of healthy aging… We have expanded our services to work with all different neurological disorders,” said Dr. Justine Ashokar, director of clinical services at Black Hills Brain Health. “Now we have included more in the sense of evaluations for any kind of insult to the brain (including) learning disabilities, dementia, aging, autism … we’ve included all of that. We do evaluations and treatments.”

The center’s philosophy is that the human brain can continue healing and improving throughout a person’s life. An open house is planned in May to introduce the community to Black Hills Brain Health.

The Black Hills Brain Health staff is led by Ashokar and Jennifer Williams, cognitive services coordinator. The expanded treatments and services and the shift to focus on a wider scope of brain health was prompted by a need Ashokar observed in the community.

“Our community would benefit from education and awareness and services we can provide here locally. From doing neuropsychological evaluations (on patients), I realized we had a need,” she said.

Williams’ focus is on counseling services, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Black Hills Brain Health offers a variety of programs including aging brain, which includes a screening and provides information on how to care for your brain and maintain it as a person ages.

“Specifically one thing we started recently is working with the aging population to bring awareness about dementia and Alzheimer’s and what a person can do,” Ashokar said. “We have a screener and if it shows the person has some indication of memory issues or different issues, then we will have their primary physician send us a referral for a neuropsychological evaluation by our clinicians (to determine) does this person need more treatment, and where do we go from here?”

Among other Black Hills Brain Health programs is a driving simulator. For those who may be trying to drive again as they recover from a brain injury, the simulator helps people practice and rebuild driving skills, Williams said.

For those who are or who have gone through chemotherapy, Black Hills Brain Health can help individuals learn to maintain their brain functions.

“Black Hills Brain Health really encompasses all aspects of brain health and the neurological parts of brain health, more than just injuries. How do we keep our brains healthy?” Williams said.

There are proactive measures everyone can take to maintain general brain wellness, including proper nutrition, exercise and sleep, Williams said.

“You really want to keep your brain stimulated and experience different things,” she said. “Maintain an active social life and have a support system, whether it be family (or friends). Challenge your brain by continuing to push yourself by doing different things like games and activities.”

“Learning a language, traveling, meditation, learning a musical instrument are all aerobics for the brain. Doing things with your non-dominant hand like brushing your teeth, or taking a different route to work … you are working on those neural pathways in the brain and doing attention and concentration activities so you are keeping your brain sharp,” Ashokar said.

Classes, support group

As part of its expanded services, Black Hills Brain Health is offering free classes for brain injury survivors, caregivers and medical providers. Each class covers a topic that addresses living with and recovering from brain injury.

Pre-registering for classes is recommended. To register, contact Black Hills Brain Health at 605-343-7297 or email Cheyenne Hull at chull@bhws.com.

Classes are scheduled for the following dates from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room at Black Hills Works’ main office, 3650 Range Road in Rapid City. A virtual option is available for those in rural areas or who are unable to attend in person.

March 22 – Topic: Support strategies and wellness for caregivers

April 4 – Topic: Memory and brain injury

April 19 – Topic: Cognition and brain injury

May 3 – Topic: Reengagement after Brain Injury

Recovering from brain injury requires a lot of support. The classes are designed to assist survivors and their families, who may feel confused and overwhelmed about where to turn next or where to go for answers, and to aid medical providers who may be looking for more information about brain injury recovery.

Black Hills Brain Health offers a monthly support group at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are provided.

Black Hills Brain Health is located at 803 Soo San Drive, Rapid City. Go to blackhillsworks.org/programs-services/enterprises/the-brain-rehabilitation-center/ or call 605-343-7297 for more information.