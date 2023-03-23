The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance is a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting local water, wildlife and outdoor recreation from mining operations, doing everything from spreading the word about a possible mining moratorium to organizing comments against a proposed drilling project near Custer.

This Saturday they'll host a free celebration for World Water Day under the theme "Accelerate Change — Protect Black Hills Water."

From noon to 1 p.m., supporters will take to the corner of Fifth and Omaha Streets for a call to action for prayer and sign waving. From 1:30 - 4 p.m. at Aby's they'll have live music, refreshments and social time. Their silent auction fundraiser features more than 30 unique items from homemade quilts and jewelry to artwork and books.

Speakers at the event include Rapid City Council member Laura Armstrong, NDN Collective Action Organizer Terrell Iron Shell, and international water activist Cheryl Angel.

For more information on World Water Day or the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, visit bhcleanwateralliance.org.