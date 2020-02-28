Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium to feature military, business and political leaders

Elevate Rapid City Military Affairs Committee is excited host the second annual Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium on March 18 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The all-day event will feature Department of Defense (DoD) and Air Force leadership, South Dakota’s congressional delegation, local economic development experts, and defense tech industry innovators. Discussions will be centered around the regional opportunity of partnership and growth as we see the expansion at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
While many of the details around the B-21 bed-down are classified, we know that the key to regional success lies with the development of relationships and early conversations around technology innovation and local development. The Black Hills Defense Symposium creates the opportunity for those conversations to happen. By connecting key DoD, Air Force and Federal leadership with local developers, South Dakota School of Mines researchers, defense industry representatives, military leaders, and entrepreneurs it creates a synergy for ideas and opportunity.
Delivering the keynote address is the Honorable Maureen Sullivan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment. The Honorable Jennifer Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, will discuss declassified requirements for the B-21 bed-down. The symposium agenda will highlight panel discussions around local development in support of the defense industry and expected growth and new technology and capabilities being developed locally to support the warfighting mission. South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds will bring a world perspective on national security as the Chair of the Armed Services Cybersecurity subcommittee.
The Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium is the premier event bringing together local businesses, innovators, and leaders with DoD and Air Force leadership. The defense missions located within our South Dakota borders — Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota National Guard — offer a unique opportunity to spur development and technological advances right here in the Black Hills.
Rapid City has the people, the drive, the innovative spirit, and the know-how to partner with the Air Force and the Department of Defense to advance their mission. The symposium is the place to make those valuable connections as we look to the future defense growth in the region.
Registration can be found at rapidcitychamber.com/events or by calling (605) 343-1744 for more information.