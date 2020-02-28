Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium to feature military, business and political leaders

Elevate Rapid City Military Affairs Committee is excited host the second annual Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium on March 18 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The all-day event will feature Department of Defense (DoD) and Air Force leadership, South Dakota’s congressional delegation, local economic development experts, and defense tech industry innovators. Discussions will be centered around the regional opportunity of partnership and growth as we see the expansion at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

While many of the details around the B-21 bed-down are classified, we know that the key to regional success lies with the development of relationships and early conversations around technology innovation and local development. The Black Hills Defense Symposium creates the opportunity for those conversations to happen. By connecting key DoD, Air Force and Federal leadership with local developers, South Dakota School of Mines researchers, defense industry representatives, military leaders, and entrepreneurs it creates a synergy for ideas and opportunity.