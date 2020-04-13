Black Hills Energy works to ensure service during pandemic

Black Hills Energy is phasing in its plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring customers maintain power.
The corporation has had a pandemic plan in place for several years that it implemented in early March, said Stuart Wevik, senior vice president of Utility Operations for Black Hills Energy. BHE’s focus is on keeping electricity and gas on for its customers in eight states, as well as limiting employee and customer exposure to coronavirus.
BHE is following Center for Disease Control, local and state guidelines to minimize employees’ and customers’ exposure to COVID-19. Although the majority of employees who can work from home have been doing so since mid-March, not all employees can do that.
“We’ve been fortunate we do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 across nearly 3,000 employees in eight states,” Wevik said.
In South Dakota, BHE field personnel are responsible for construction, operation and maintenance of electrical infrastructure.
“As the pandemic started on two coasts … we saw early on this had the potential to disrupt our communities and service,” Wevik said. “Our primary goal is to give our customers and community assurance we have a strong plan. We’re thinking ahead.”
To prevent service disruptions, BHE is prepared to implement sequestering to ensure that essential staff remain on the job, he said.
“We are prepared to begin sequestering with those mission-essential employees as early as next week,” Wevik said Friday. “We won’t be doing that in South Dakota next week. We feel that we can wait. It’s going to be a day-by-day decision as we evaluate criteria.”
Wevik said BHE has areas it has deemed mission essential – electric generation, generation dispatch and a reliability center – for preventing disruption of service, Wevik said. All three operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Power plants in Wyoming and Colorado deliver the electricity. Generation dispatch forecasts what usage needs will be for South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado.
The reliability center monitors and responds to power outages and restores service. BHE has a reliability center in South Dakota that is responsible for serving South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado’s electric customers’ utilities.
Although Wevik could not disclose the exact number of employees who could be sequestered, he said the employees would be teams of union and non-union workers and hourly and salaried workers.
Randy Stainbrook is the business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 1250, the Union representing BHE power plant workers. Stainbrook and Wevik said the union and BHE have developed a collective bargaining agreement for union workers who could be sequestered.
“We’ve received union leaders’ commitment to be partners in this, and we very much appreciate that,” Wevik said.
Wevik described the agreement as rules of engagement detailing such specifics as shifts, hours of work and rest, compensation and expectations of employees.
The sequestration will occur at work sites of the three mission essential functions, some of which are in Rapid City limits and some are not, Wevik said. BHE will provide on-site lodging and food, and employees will be able to stay in contact with their families. Wevik said BHE would closely monitor employees who develop symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus.
Teams of employees would be sequestered on rotations of seven days on, seven days off, and would return home for their seven days off.
“We are asking the households to essentially quarantine during the overall period of sequestration. They can still get their groceries and medications, but we’re asking them to limit their interactions to the highest degree possible. It’s important to these teams to slow the spread of the virus,” Wevik said.
BHE and utility companies nationwide are wrestling with planning the best time to begin sequestering, while working within local, state and government safety directives, Wevik said. The team tracking the daily numbers of positive COVID-19 tests in each county also is looking at how quickly numbers of cases are increasing, leveling off or declining.
BHE follows a number of sources forecasting when states and regions could see peak numbers of COVID-19 cases. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation provides daily updates and currently is forecasting that South Dakota and Wyoming could reach peak numbers in late April. Gov. Kristi Noem recently said South Dakota’s number of COVID-19 cases would likely peak in June.
BHE has built a map that allows it to see the most recent number of confirmed COVID-19 tests in each county where it provides service. BHE also established guidelines designed to limit exposure of employees to situations where customers may be exhibiting symptoms or have a confirmed COVID-19 case.
When customers call, call center personnel will ask whether customers have a fever, dry cough or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 48 hours. If so, and the customer’s request is not an emergency, the request will be postponed. If the request is an emergency situation, BHE crews will wear personal protective equipment and following health practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control when interacting with customers, Wevik said. Those emergency situations most often tend to be power outages or accompanying first responders to a situation where there might be a concern, Wevik said.
For customers with financial hardships, BHE provides assistance options such as payment arrangements, budget billing and medical extensions. BHE’s customer care service employees are working from home and are available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. MT at 1-888-890-5554.
“We had deployed some technology allowing our agents to work from home to see how it would work prior to COVID-19. We’d already tested and deployed that technology. This gave us the opportunity to more widely deploy it,” Wevik said. “We have two call centers. One is in Rapid City and one is in Fayetteville, Ark. At both of those sites combined we’ve got 150 agents now working from home. … It’s working very well. We’ve been ramping that up as of a good week and a half ago and that will likely not change until we start to see winding down of the virus within our service area.”
Because necessary business closures mean many customers have lost income, Black Hills Energy has temporarily suspended disconnections of service for nonpayment.
“That’s something the industry is doing as a whole, recognizing these are challenging times,” Wevik said. “We realize in our communities right now it’s a tough situation for all of us. We encourage our customers to contact us and work through payment arrangements whatever the case may be.”
Additionally, BHE committed $375,000 to immediate relief efforts in South Dakota and the other states its serves. Those funds will support a variety of needs including state and community relief funds and local chapters of United Way. For more information, go to blackhillsenergy.com/safety/response-covid-19-your-safety-our-top-priority.
“At Black Hills Energy we have both the privilege and responsibility of providing an essential service and we take that responsibility very seriously. The things we’re doing … are really to ensure we continue to deliver on that. Our communities are depending on us,” Wevik said.
