Black Hills Energy works to ensure service during pandemic

“We’ve received union leaders’ commitment to be partners in this, and we very much appreciate that,” Wevik said.

Wevik described the agreement as rules of engagement detailing such specifics as shifts, hours of work and rest, compensation and expectations of employees.

The sequestration will occur at work sites of the three mission essential functions, some of which are in Rapid City limits and some are not, Wevik said. BHE will provide on-site lodging and food, and employees will be able to stay in contact with their families. Wevik said BHE would closely monitor employees who develop symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus.

Teams of employees would be sequestered on rotations of seven days on, seven days off, and would return home for their seven days off.

“We are asking the households to essentially quarantine during the overall period of sequestration. They can still get their groceries and medications, but we’re asking them to limit their interactions to the highest degree possible. It’s important to these teams to slow the spread of the virus,” Wevik said.