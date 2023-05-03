Rapid City's Market Park will spring to life this Saturday for the start of the summer season at Black Hills Farmers Market.

The season opener is the first big event of the year, where vendors absent during the winter months return and the market is open longer. The market operates year round but with shorter hours and fewer vendors.

This year marks the 34th year for the Black Hills Farmers Market, and manager Barb Cromwell said the growth in those decades has been tremendous. 55 small businesses participated last year, and they're expecting more this season.

Organizations like the Rapid City Public Library set up alongside the stalls, with popcorn vendors and food trucks giving it that "big market" feel and truly making it a place for the community to gather.

"We offer a lot of programs to increase accessibility to the community. For example, for many years, we've offered excepted SNAP benefits. This will be our fifth year of doubling those benefits up to $20 per market day," she said.

There's something for everyone, with the entire month of July dedicated to kids. The library booth has books and games, while the Master Gardeners provide crafts. There's also $2 tokens for kids to shop.

"In July we'll have kids month again, where we'll have tokens for kids to shop, buy and try a new vegetable or pick out a favorite."

August 13 will be the fourth annual Great Zucchini Race, with the Farmer's Market providing kits to build race cars out of vegetables.

Friendly people ready to answer questions about their products allow shoppers to make decisions on what's best to feed their family, something Cromwell said is one of the benefits of shopping local.

"It's a great way to support small businesses in our community and to have that resiliency of a local food supply so we're not as dependent on these long chains," Cromwell said.

The season opener is Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Market Park on Omaha Street in Rapid City. The market will run on that schedule every Saturday through October; they'll add a Wednesday market in July. For more information, visit blackhillsfarmersmarket.org.