Black Hills Life Flight is expanding their reach, with a new air medical base at the Hot Springs Ambulance Station set to open this summer.

BHLF is part of AirMethods, the leading air medical provider in the United States serving more than 100,000 people each year. They offer critical care and transport in emergencies, as well as interfacility transfers for specialized care.

The new base will feature a Bell 407 helicopter with blood stocked on-board and a crew of critical care nurses and paramedics.

With a base already established in Rapid City, the new Hot Springs location will allow for faster response times for trauma and emergency situations in Fall River County.

“We are excited to bring increased access to air medical care to the people of Fall River County and the surrounding area,” said Darryl Crown, account executive with Air Methods. “When the new base opens, we will provide even faster emergency medical service to residents and guests of the entire Black Hills area when every minute counts.”

Hot Springs Ambulance Service director of Operations Jacki Conlon said in a press release Tuesday that they're excited to join in this partnership with Life Flight.

"With the growth in the area, the addition of another helicopter will be an invaluable resource for not only the residents in Hot Springs, but for the entire Black Hills,” Conlon said.

AirMethods operates nationwide without the need for memberships and said patients needing transport in an emergency should be helped by the first available aircraft instead of waiting for specific companies due to membership or insurance. They work in-network with most major health insurance providers and provide patient advocacy services to help work through affordability regardless of insurance status.