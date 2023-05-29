Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Black Hills National Forest has announced the Moon Walk interpretive program series for the 2023 season.

Visitors will learn about water sustaining wildlife, take a step back in time and explore a wild west ghost town, look for signs of life in the Bearlodge Mountains, and get an inside look at the Custer State Park bison management program. Speakers will include staff from Custer State Park and the Black Hills National Forest.

The Forest is excited to partner with Custer State Park and South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department this year to foster an understanding and appreciation for natural resources and public lands.

All Moon Walks are held on a Saturday night close to the official full moon and begin at 7:00 p.m. Most programs last for one to two hours, and visitors walk an average of one-mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/blackhills/moonwalk.

The Black Hills Parks and Forests Association is offering 2023 Moon Walk Collectors Pins at each event for $5 each. The sale of lapel pins supports the interpretive and educational efforts across the Black Hills National Forest. The Moon Walk Programs are supported by BHPFA through financial assistance and staffing; BHPFA is a nonprofit partner with the U.S. Forest Service.

June 3: Wild for Water

Spearfish Canyon Nature Area – Roughlock Falls Trail

(Amy Hammesfahr, Wildlife Biologist, Black Hills National Forest — Northern Hills Ranger District)

Water is fundamental to sustain birds, mammals, and our planet. Water not only provides wildlife with drinking water, but can serve as shelter, a resting spot, or a place to cool off. Some wildlife species can modify the flow of streams and restore desiccated watersheds. Join Forest staff for a walk along the Roughlock Falls Trail and discover what wildlife species can be found within (and around) Spearfish Creek.

July 1: Stepping Back in Time

Mystic Ranger District – Spokane (Ghost Town)

(Janie Knutson, Archeologist, Black Hills National Forest — Mystic Ranger District)

Established in 1891, Spokane was once one of the booming mining towns in the heart of the Black Hills. Spokane served as a mine, mill, and place to call home, until the town’s last caretaker left the area during the 1970s. This guided hike will highlight the remains of a true Wild West ghost town. Discover what you can do to protect your local history and cultural resources. Come ready to be transported back in time and enjoy an evening learning about mines, a notorious murder mystery, and ghost towns in the Black Hills National Forest. NOTE: Spokane is located four miles south on Playhouse Road from its start at Highway 40.

August 5: Looking for Signs of Life

Bearlodge Ranger District – Carson Draw Trail System (#87)

(Bradley Block, Recreation Program Manager — Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s Office)

The Carson Draw Trail System provides an incredible backdrop of scenery while exploring the ponderosa pine forest. Ranging from mid-season wildflowers to an array of wildlife, the beautiful Bearlodge Ranger District offers adventurous treks for the casual hiker. Join Forest staff on an easy walk through a pine forest, searching for signs of life…bring your little Junior Forest Rangers.

September 2: Be a Buffalo

Custer State Park – Buffalo Corrals (Wildlife Loop Road)

(Lydia Austin, Visitor Services Program Manager, Custer State Park — South Dakota, Game, Fish & Parks Dept.)

Custer State Park is home to one of the largest publicly owned bison herds in the nation. September signals the time of year for the Buffalo Round-Up and park efforts to manage the herd size. Take a casual walk through the buffalo corrals and learn about the management practices of our beloved Custer State Park – the crown jewel of South Dakota State Parks.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, call (605) 673-9200 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.