Black Hills National Forest campgrounds will open Friday, May 19 for first-come, first-serve camping.

The Forest offers 30 campgrounds with more than 680 individual sites. Many of the campgrounds are operated by a Forest Service recreation service partner, Forest Recreation Management, Inc., based in Hill City under a concession permit.

The fees in the Forest campgrounds range from $16 to $28.50 per night. Group camping is also available with advanced reservations near Pactola Reservoir and Sheridan Lake.

Many campgrounds have on-site hosts who can help provide information about nearby trails and outdoor activities in the area. While electric, sewer, water hook-ups and showers are not available, most Forest campgrounds have potable water and either flush or vault toilets.

The Forest reminds camping enthusiasts that horse camps are designed for stock use. If your party does not need access to a horse campsite, please consider selecting another campground or check for other available options through http://www.recreation.gov/.

Advanced reservation camping begins Wednesday, May 24.

To reserve most Black Hills National Forest campsites, visit http://www.recreation.gov/ or call Toll Free 1-877-444-6777. Due to high demand, reservations are recommended and can be made up to 180 days in advance.