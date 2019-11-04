With winter weather rapidly approaching, boat docks on the three large reservoirs in the Black Hills National Forest are being removed for the season.
Boat docks to be removed include the north and south docks at Pactola Reservoir, the two docks at Sheridan Lake north ramp, and the docks on Deerfield Reservoir. The dock at Sheridan Lake south remains in place year round.
“The boat ramps will remain open but people should be extremely careful as the ramps are icy and slippery this time of year,” said Jim Gubbels, Mystic District Ranger.
The boat docks will be put back in the water in the spring when conditions allow.
Forest Managers are also working to reduce hazardous fuels across the Black Hills National Forest.
Districts across the Black Hills National Forest are focusing efforts on burning thousands of hand and machine slash piles. Piles are created from timber sale slash and tree thinning operations.
“It is very important to reduce fire and insect hazards by reducing fuel buildup,” said Jason Virtue, Acting Black Hills National Forest Fire Management Officer.
Smoke will be visible and may impact local communities across the Black Hills for the next several months. Smoldering material may continue to burn days after burning operations are completed. Crews will continue to burn as conditions permit. Firefighters continually monitor and check the piles for several days after they have been lit.
“We appreciate the support from the communities,” said Virtue. “Being able to reduce these fuels this time of year makes fire suppression operations safer during the summer months.”
Burning operations will continue throughout the fall and winter as conditions permit.
For more pile burning information and notifications, follow the Black Hills National Forest on the Great Plains Fire Information page: http://gpfireinfo.blogspot.com/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsnf and/or Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackHillsNF
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest call (605) 673-9200 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.