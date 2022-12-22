Black Hills nonprofits share Christmas wish lists

The Black Hills area nonprofits that help our communities rely on donations of supplies and funds year-round to continue their life-changing work. With rising costs for products and supplies, donations from the community are vitally important to the region’s nonprofit organizations.

Every holiday season, the Rapid City Journal publishes a "wish list" of needs submitted by charitable nonprofit groups in the Black Hills, with the hope that the public will donate items or volunteer their time throughout the coming year to help these organizations. Contact information is included with each listing.

Abbott House: Bridges Therapeutic Foster Homes

About the organization: Bridges Therapeutic Foster care provides homes for children who have experienced trauma and have no safe place to live. Therapeutic foster homes provide a family environment where children learn skills needed to transition into young adulthood and receive emotional and educational support.

Needs: Tablets; drones; Nintendo Switches and video games; video games for XBOX; PS4 games – Legos, Jump Force, 2K22 Basketball, Dragon Ball, 2 Fighters and PS4 controllers; painting supplies and canvas boards; soft fuzzy blankets and throw pillows; decorative throw rugs; bean bag chairs; organizers for bedrooms; bath sets for males and females; hair products (blow dryer, curlers, curling iron, crimping iron, straightener, scrunchies, hair care products); MP3 players; wireless headphones; chargers for iPhones and Androids; fuzzy socks; water bottles; posters such as popular artists, characters, etc. and wall décor for teens (male and female); basketballs and footballs; helmets for bikes; workout gear; nail kits and press-on nails; craft and jewelry-making kits; remote-controlled cars; sensory or fidget toys; crystals and stones; make-up brushes and bags; false eye lashes; jewelry boxes; scented lotions and perfume (such as Bath and Body Works) and bath bombs; purses and wallets; phone cards to load minutes (Straight Talk); gift cards or tickets that families can use for events and shows in Rapid City or go to places such as Black Hills Escape Room; gift cards for Books A Million, Target, Walmart, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, hair and nail salons, Spencer’s.

Where to take donations: There are multiple homes. Contact Abbott House to schedule a delivery date and location.

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity

About the organization: Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Needs: For BHAHFH ReStore, which raises money for the construction of Habitat homes -- paint shaker; 16-foot box truck; surplus building materials (lumber, cabinetry, doors, windows, hardware, paint, appliances, furniture); skinny pallet jack. For BHAHFH office – stamps; Cricut supplies; 6-foot high security fencing and installation; parking lot seal-coat application. For BHAHFH construction crew -- skid steer; new hard hats (12); two 4-foot folding fiberglass ladders; two “Little Giant” folding/leaning fiberglass ladders; one 8-foot folding/leaning fiberglass ladder; car wash certificates and oil change certificates for Habitat vehicles. BHAHFH also needs volunteers for the following: home repair assistant; story teller; warehouse (3-4 hours per week for testing, cleaning, pricing items; recycling; exterior landscaping; clerical; data entry; meal providers; construction; civil engineer.

Where to take donations: 610 E. Omaha Street Rapid City, SD 57701

Black Hills Raptor Center

About the organization: Black Hills Raptor Center educates using live birds of prey, and helps and supports injured and orphaned raptors in need of care so they can be returned to the wild.

Needs: Unflavored Pedialyte; Dawn dishwashing detergent; rolls of paper towels; masking tape; plain #10 envelopes; bottles of rubbing alcohol; heavy duty shelving units; riding lawn mower; fuel gift cards for diesel to run the skid steer; insulated work gloves; AA and D batteries; landscaping bricks.

Where to take donations: 15256 East Highway Hwy 44, Rapid City, 57703. Please email info@blackhillsraptorcenter.org before bringing donations.

Contact: Maggie Engler, executive director, info@blackhillsraptorcenter.org

Friends of the Children — He Sapa

About the organization: Friends of the Children are experts in building sustained and nurturing relationships with youth. We specialize in working with youth who have faced a lot of adversity. Each child enrolled in the Friends – He Sapa program will be paired with a paid, professional mentor called a Friend for 12-plus years, from ages 4 to 6 to high school graduation.

Needs: A program vehicle, an early learning curriculum kit, 10 tablets, one couch or sectional, three bean bag lounge chairs, two microwaves, one refrigerator, one large storage freezer, donations of Indigenous art, one audio speaker, two 65-inch flat-screen televisions, one camera for taking photos, two security camera systems, two HEPA air filtration systems, two water filter systems, two vacuum cleaners, one buffalo robe and one washer and dryer.

Where to take donations: 2693 Commerce Road, suite H, Rapid City, SD 57701

Contact: Valeriah Big Eagle, vbigeagle@friendshesapa.org or Linda Bad Yellow Eyes, lbadyelloweyes@friendshesapa.org

Hay Camp Woodcarvers of Rapid City

About the organization: Hay Camp Woodcarvers is a family-oriented nonprofit club that invites experienced and novice carvers, or those who want to learn wood-carving, to join and hone their carving skills. Club members are friendly and willing to share carving tips, knowledge and advice. New members welcome. Learn a lifelong skill and create personal hand-carved items. The club meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City.

Needs: As a nonprofit club, Hay Camp Woodcarvers collects Family Fare grocery receipts and UPC bar codes from “Our Family” products, which can be turned for cash to offset club expenses.

Where to take donations: Receipts and UPC codes can be dropped off during club meetings. Hay Camp Woodcarvers members also accept donations of receipts and UPC codes at the Woodcarvers display at the Central States Fair in August.

Humane Society of the Black Hills

About the organization: The Humane Society of the Black Hills is the western South Dakota resource for animal adoptions, animal surrender and reclaim, animal licensing and community animal management. The Humane Society cares for more than 4,000 animals each year.

Needs: Blankets; towels and washcloths; Purina dog and cat food, Purina kitten food, Taste of the Wild brand food and grain-free canned dog food; kitty litter; dog toys such as Kongs; kitten and puppy formula; small animal supplies such as pine shavings for rabbit bedding, Timothy hay and small animal food; office supplies like tissues, paper towels and disinfecting wipes.

Where to take donations: Humane Society of the Black Hills, 1820 E. St. Patrick St., Rapid City

Main Street Square

About the organization: Main Street Square’s goal is to bring life to downtown and see people living, working and playing downtown.

Needs: Christmas lights to make all of downtown feel more festive like surrounding communities. Main Street Square seeks as many red, green and white lights as it can get to help decorate the downtown buildings from East Boulevard to West Boulevard on Main Street and St. Joseph Street.

Where to take donations: Main Street Square offices, 512 Main St., suite 980

Contact: Domico Rodriguez, domico@mainstreetsquarerc.com or Destiny Cash, destiny@mainstreetsquarerc.com

Meeting The Need

About the organization: Meeting The Need is a summer camp vacation destination for people with disabilities. Go to meetingtheneed.org for more information.

Needs: Funds to buy new linens and pillows for 20 beds.

Where to take donations: Mail charitable donations to Meeting The Need, 13380 Greyhound Gulch Road, Keystone, SD 57751 or donate online at meetingtheneed.org/support-mtn

Contact: Vern Shafer, Meeting the Need camp director, vernshafer@gmailcom

Rapid City Arts Council

About the organization: Rapid City Arts Council champions inclusive, innovative and inspiring arts opportunities for all people in the Black Hills. We manage the renowned, civically owned Dahl Arts Center.

Needs: Gift certificates of any amount to Roger Frye’s Paint & Supply, Uline or local hardware stores to purchase tools, paint, paint brushes and shelving. Gift certificates of any amount to Blick Art Materials, Amazon or Michael’s to purchase art supplies for classes open to people of all ages and abilities. Upgraded audio equipment and microphones for the Emerging Performing Artist program and the construction of art displays that are physically accessible to people with disabilities. A $200 donation to purchase a display system for K-12 art shows. Donations of $25 to $40 to provide tuition assistance for kids or seniors in need. We welcome volunteers as arts instructors (with experience), as docents and as mentors to emerging artists.

Where to take donations: Dahl Arts Center, 713 7th St, Rapid City, SD 57701

WellFully Premier Adolescent Care Center

About the organization: Through residential and after-school programs, WellFully helps at-risk youth develop effective coping skills that can lead them to make better life choices about their own health, education, employment and their futures.

Needs: Clothing for male and female youths ages 10 to 17, sizes small to XXX large -- T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants (elastic waistband, no draw strings), underwear (elastic waistband, no draw strings), socks, coats, gloves and mittens. Personal hygiene items for males and females -- bar soap, face wash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, hair brushes, combs, nail polish. Bedding and linens -- twin sheet sets, twin blankets, weighted blankets, bath towels. Games and sports equipment -- board and card games, therapeutic coloring and activity books, puzzle books, basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, bicycles. School and office supplies – teen-sized backpacks, pens, pencils, erasers, printer paper, legal pads, loose leaf paper, composition books (no wire spiral binding), paper pocket folders (metal-free), white binders 2-inch and 3-inch, sticky note pads, Scotch tape, masking tape, paper clips, rubber bands. Art supplies – glue sticks, card stock, colored pencils, washable markers, construction paper, poster board, 9- by 12-inch sketch pads, artists’ paint brushes (1/4 to 1 inch brushes, no fine brushes) acrylic paint in basic colors (pint or quart bottles), 9- by 12-inch canvas panels (no stretched canvases with staples), craft project kits.

Where to take donations: WellFully Premier Adolescent Care Center, 22 Waterloo St., Rapid City

Contact: Yvonne Espinoza, yvonne.espinoza@wellfully.org or 605-718-4870 ext. 316

Youth & Family Services

About the organization: Youth & Family Services provides children and their families living in western South Dakota with support by providing year-round educational and recreational activities, meals and snacks, health advocacy and case management, counseling services, parent enrichment education, and more.

Needs: Monetary donations, children’s winter outerwear, clothing for children and teens ages infant to 18, children’s shoes and boots, children’s books, youth sports equipment, toys, school supplies, craft and art supplies, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes and baby formula, personal hygiene products, bedding and blankets, household cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, child safety supplies (outlet covers, safety locks, etc.), gas cards, bus passes, postage stamps and office supplies, paper products (Ziploc bags, toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex), computer equipment, furniture and household items (please call first), gift cards for groceries, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, weatherization items, organizational totes, fresh apples and oranges.

Where to take donations: Youth & Family Services office, 1920 N. Plaza Blvd., Rapid City, SD 57702