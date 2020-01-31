Black Hills Stock Show upcoming schedule

All events are listed as: 1 - Entertainment; 2 - Horse; 3 - Livestock; or 4 - Free Events

8 a.m. 

2020 4-H Youth Day Activities - Location: Fine Arts Building- Central States Fairgrounds, Pennington County 4-H | 4

Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Queen Contest - Horsmanship - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4

Show Rite Youth Beef Show - Check-In - Location: Rushmore Hall - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 3

8:30 AM

28th Annual BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast - Pioneers Breakfast - Location: Hilton Garden Inn | 1

9:00 AM

2020 Black Hills Stock Show 2-Day Horse Sale - Preview- Event Center - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 2

28th Annual BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast - Awards Program - Location: Hilton Garden Inn | 1Hutchison Western Stallion Row - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 2

10:00 AM

Cinch® Trade Show - Saturday Show - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4

First Interstate Bank Animal Nursery - Location: Rushmore Hall - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4

Monument Health Communty Health Summit - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4

Pro Health Western Art Show - Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4

Rodeo Zone Trade Show, Kiddie Korral, & Young Living Percheron Hitch - Rodeo Zone Trade Show, Produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4

Rodney Yost Horsemanship Clinic, Produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Barnet Arena- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4

10:30 AM

Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Queen Contest - Interview (closed to public) - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4

11:00 AM

2020 4-H Youth Day Activities - Chamber of Commerce Beef Bust & Scholarship Luncheon - Location: Fine Arts Building- Central States Fairgrounds, Pennington County 4-H | 4

Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1

Show Rite Youth Beef Show - Location: Rushmore Hall - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 3

12:00 PM

Monument Health Communty Health Summit - ROSA the Robot with Dr. Miller - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4

12:30 PM

Monument Health Communty Health Summit - What is Sepsis & how to recognize it with Katie Noyes - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4

1:00 PM

Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1

1:20 PM

Hutchison Western Stallion Row - Stallion Row Preview - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 2

1:30 PM

Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Queen Contest - Speeches & Modeling- Room 205 Civic Center - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4

PRCA Rodeo, produced by Sutton Rodeo - PRCA Rodeo/Military Appreciation - Location: Barnet Arena- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 1

2:00 PM

★ 2020 Black Hills Stock Show 2-Day Horse Sale - Black Hills Stock Show 2-Day Horse Sale - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 2

3:00 PM

Cowboy Bar - Midnight Sun - Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 1

Live in the Zone Talk Show, Produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1

4:30 PM

Rodeo Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1

5:00 PM

Triple R Tack Dummy Roping produced by Sutton Rodeo - Triple R Tack Dummy Roping - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4

5:30 PM

Daily Prize Drawings, Produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1

6:00 PM

★ Stockman's Banquet & Ball - Location: Best Western Ramkota | 1

7:00 PM

Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Queen Contest - Crowning at the Banquet and Ball - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4

NEW: Roxor of the Black Hills Wild Bronc Ride - Wild Bronc Ride - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 1

7:30 PM

PRCA Rodeo, produced by Sutton Rodeo - PRCA Rodeo-Saturday Night - Location: Barnet Arena- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 1

9:00 PM

NEW: Roxor of the Black Hills Wild Bronc Ride - Brandon Jones - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 1

