Black Hills Stock Show upcoming schedule

All events are listed as: 1 - Entertainment; 2 - Horse; 3 - Livestock; or 4 - Free Events
8 a.m.
2020 4-H Youth Day Activities - Location: Fine Arts Building- Central States Fairgrounds, Pennington County 4-H | 4
Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Queen Contest - Horsmanship - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4
Show Rite Youth Beef Show - Check-In - Location: Rushmore Hall - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 3
8:30 AM
28th Annual BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast - Pioneers Breakfast - Location: Hilton Garden Inn | 1
9:00 AM
2020 Black Hills Stock Show 2-Day Horse Sale - Preview- Event Center - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 2
28th Annual BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast - Awards Program - Location: Hilton Garden Inn | 1Hutchison Western Stallion Row - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 2
10:00 AM
Cinch® Trade Show - Saturday Show - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4
First Interstate Bank Animal Nursery - Location: Rushmore Hall - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4
Monument Health Communty Health Summit - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4
Pro Health Western Art Show - Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4
Rodeo Zone Trade Show, Kiddie Korral, & Young Living Percheron Hitch - Rodeo Zone Trade Show, Produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4
Rodney Yost Horsemanship Clinic, Produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Barnet Arena- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4
10:30 AM
Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Queen Contest - Interview (closed to public) - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4
11:00 AM
2020 4-H Youth Day Activities - Chamber of Commerce Beef Bust & Scholarship Luncheon - Location: Fine Arts Building- Central States Fairgrounds, Pennington County 4-H | 4
Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1
Show Rite Youth Beef Show - Location: Rushmore Hall - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 3
12:00 PM
Monument Health Communty Health Summit - ROSA the Robot with Dr. Miller - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4
12:30 PM
Monument Health Communty Health Summit - What is Sepsis & how to recognize it with Katie Noyes - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4
1:00 PM
Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1
1:20 PM
Hutchison Western Stallion Row - Stallion Row Preview - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 2
1:30 PM
Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Queen Contest - Speeches & Modeling- Room 205 Civic Center - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4
PRCA Rodeo, produced by Sutton Rodeo - PRCA Rodeo/Military Appreciation - Location: Barnet Arena- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 1
2:00 PM
★ 2020 Black Hills Stock Show 2-Day Horse Sale - Black Hills Stock Show 2-Day Horse Sale - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 2
3:00 PM
Cowboy Bar - Midnight Sun - Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 1
Live in the Zone Talk Show, Produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1
4:30 PM
Rodeo Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1
5:00 PM
Triple R Tack Dummy Roping produced by Sutton Rodeo - Triple R Tack Dummy Roping - Location: Rodeo Zone | 4
5:30 PM
Daily Prize Drawings, Produced by Sutton Rodeo - Location: Rodeo Zone | 1
6:00 PM
★ Stockman's Banquet & Ball - Location: Best Western Ramkota | 1
7:00 PM
Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Queen Contest - Crowning at the Banquet and Ball - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 4
NEW: Roxor of the Black Hills Wild Bronc Ride - Wild Bronc Ride - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 1
7:30 PM
PRCA Rodeo, produced by Sutton Rodeo - PRCA Rodeo-Saturday Night - Location: Barnet Arena- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | 1
9:00 PM
NEW: Roxor of the Black Hills Wild Bronc Ride - Brandon Jones - Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds | 1