Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performs exclusively for Rapid City fourth graders

The boisterous applause of hundreds of tiny hands filled the fine arts theater at The Monument on Tuesday as fourth graders from across the Rapid City Area School District filed in for a special performance by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.
From a not-so-surprisingly popular rendition of "Frozen" to a classic arrangement from "The Sound of Music," their talents radiated through the theater and slyly influenced the next generation of musicians that will come to take their seats.
Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com