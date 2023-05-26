The Black Hills War Monument Association will host a dedication of the newly renovated Black Hills War Monument on Memorial Day at 9:30 a.m.
The monument, located in Memorial Park near the corner of Omaha and Fifth Streets, just went through more than $100,000 worth of upgrades and is now ready to be formally dedicated. Monday’s events include a presentation of colors by Rapid City’s first responder color guard, laying of wreaths by local veterans organizations, and speeches by Gold Star Families.
TAPS and a three-volley salute will round out the ceremony.
All are welcome to attend and honor the fallen members of the Black Hills who gave their lives for freedom.