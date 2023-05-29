Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The haunting echoes of rifle fire and a lone bugle filled Memorial Park in Rapid City Monday as dozens gathered to remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States and to dedicate the recently renovated Black Hills War Monument.

Several years ago, a group of five local veterans established a nonprofit intent on updating the Black Hills War Monument’s granite tablets, which at the time only recognized veterans through Desert Storm. They had to start from the ground up, learning how to file paperwork with the IRS for their nonprofit status. Black Hills War Monument Association Administrator Ed Manzano said they owe a great deal of thanks to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, which helped them get established and held donations for them until their nonprofit status was achieved.

The Black Hills War Monument Association pitched their idea to the City of Rapid City in December 2021, proposing $100,000 in renovations.

”The reason it was built is because the people of Rapid City got together and donated $100,000 in six months. That's why it's there,” Manzano said. “We knew that would happen. We knew once we showed them the plan and got the city to approve it, the money would come in.”

By June 2022, fundraising was complete, and physical work on the monument could be done. Lifesong Monuments did all the engraving, while numerous local businesses contributed everything from reduced-cost materials to free labor and time. Besides fundraising, the BHWMA also relied on locals to submit names for the monument itself. The nonprofit pulled information from previous memorials and the Veteran‘s Affairs website to aid in getting names.

“It really opened my eyes to the history around here,” Manzano said of the research they did in collecting names. “We have a rich legacy. I had no idea. Doing this, it's really opened my eyes.”

Now enshrined in granite are the names of nearly 700 service members from across the Black Hills, from Deadwood to Custer and as far as Philip and Pine Ridge. The six walls bear names from World War II to the Global War on Terror and the names of the 13 service members killed in the Kabul explosion. It’s perfectly symmetrical, with the flags of each branch, plus the Merchant Marine, POW-MIA and American flag. In the center sits the original six-sided plaque atop a large stone donated from Crazy Horse Memorial.

It isn’t the first monument the City built to honor veterans. In 1946, a memorial was placed in Halley Park commemorating the service of those from Pennington County during World War II. The large structure was made of wood and only lasted for a couple decades before being removed because of deterioration. A plaque was placed on a brick wall in Halley Park after the memorial was removed in 1963.

“It's very interesting to see the history developed over the years. [The plaque] was done in ‘63; now we fast forward to 1991 and then to 2021,” Manzano said. “So from ‘46, that's about 80 years. It's evolved from the original one, to [the plaque], to the one in the park to what's there now. Hopefully, this is the last one.”

While adding granite stone may see simple enough, it has become both a physical and symbolic way of ensuring the legacies if the Black Hills heroes live on. Manzano heralded the Black Hills — and South Dakota, in general — as a very patriotic area. BHWMA wants to continue that legacy with younger generations, who, being so far removed from some of those major conflicts, might not understand their importance, Manzano said.

”Most of us have really never known true suffering and true poverty and the horror of sleeping [with] bombs falling and stuff like that, like happens today in a lot of places of the world,” he explained. “So we're just trying to make sure people understand that in order for us to live in liberty, our military must be prepared not only to go and fight, but to fight and die.”

Should another conflict arise, there’s space in-between the granite walls to add smaller, offset pieces. The Black Hills War Monument Association plans to create an 80-page book that helps connect visitors to the names on the wall. The book will feature a history of the monument and in-depth biographies of the service members whose names are on the granite.

”The book is just to kind of introduce you to some of what we call the ‘great heroes’ that are on the walls,” Manzano said.

The books are no-charge, but BHWMA suggests a $20 donation — money which will go to upkeep of the monument, including flag replacement. Manzano said the books should be available by the fall. They’re also planning a freedom essay contest for high school students in the near future, with prizes for the top three and an opportunity to present those patriotic essays at BHWMA’s events.

”We want to keep the [education] constant, because our charter says ‘building and maintaining a monument and fostering patriotism in the community.’ So we want to keep that going all the time,” Manzano said. “We just want to be sure that the students know freedom is not free.”

