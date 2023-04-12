Improvements to a beloved war memorial in Rapid City are nearly complete, and city officials are excited to partner with a local nonprofit to maintain the monument and the legacy of local contributions to America's freedoms.

Sitting at Sixth and Omaha Streets, the Black Hills War Monument — dedicated in 1991 — stands as a memorial to South Dakota's sacrifice as far back as World War I. The Black Hills War Monument Association, headed by Ed Manzano, proposed more than $100,000 worth of improvements to the monument in December 2021.

After months of fundraising efforts, the upgrades — including six granite walls bearing the names of fallen servicemembers, flags for each military branch and QR codes linking to information about those who paid the ultimate price — were done in September 2022. One granite slab was broken during installation, so they're waiting for the replacement to be installed.

As completion draws near, the City of Rapid City is planning to partner with BHWMA to help with maintenance, flag changes and care — something Manzano said is very important to the organization.

"I think it's a great contribution to the legacy of the Black Hills," he said. "We have a tremendous legacy — that's why there's 700 names on those walls."

The monument contains names from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Iraq/Afghanistan Wars and names from Black Hills POW-MIA listings. It features names from Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Lawrence, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Bennett, Todd and Jackson counties in South Dakota.

During Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler called the memorial "a pretty fantastic deal," with committee members echoing thanks to BHWMA for their work on the project. Ward 2 Representative Ritchie Nordstrom, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, said, "Tell them thank you for us, especially for all the other veterans."

"The word 'heroes' is thrown out quite frequently these days, but I think heroics are measured in sacrifice — and the ultimate sacrifice is laying down your life as these folks have done," said Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun. "I'm so glad we're cooperating with this endeavor and I look forward to supporting it."

Biegler said the full text of the agreement will be on Monday's City Council agenda.

On Memorial Day, May 29 at 9:30 a.m., the association will hold a dedication for the completed memorial and honor those who served and died in our nation's wars.