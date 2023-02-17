Tyler Engel believes in using his imagination to make the world a better, happier place. Engel was honored at a reception Thursday night as the 2023 Suzie Cappa Art Center and Gallery’s artist of the year.

Celebrating Engel’s accomplishments is just one of Black Hills Works’ noteworthy milestones in 2023. This year marks Black Hills Works’ 65th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of the Suzie Cappa Art Center’s move to downtown Rapid City.

Each person chosen to be a Suzie Cappa Art Center artist of the year works hard every day to become the best artist possible. Engel was selected as artist of the year in part because he has made great strides as an artist. His personal artistic style is inspired in part by his vast knowledge of animation and movies, ranging from old classics to recent releases including one of his favorites, Doctor Who number four.

Engel creates highly detailed ink and watercolor paintings that inspire smiles. His favorite subjects are trains, a passion that began in childhood when he met Thomas the Train, who was visiting the 1880 Train in Keystone. Engel’s enthusiasm for trains has taken him to Michigan to ride the real Polar Express, whose Pere Marquette 1225 steam locomotive inspired the famous book and movie.

His skills have grown and he has an admirable willingness to try new things, according to Black Hills Works, which runs the Suzie Cappa Art Center. Engel also is kind and supportive, with a big heart and warm personality. Engel and his fellow artists are making the world better one painting and one smile at a time.

To support more artists such as Engel, Black Hills Works is planning a feasibility study to determine whether the nonprofit art center can be expanded at its downtown location.

Black Hills Works was recently approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000. This grant will support architectural design plans for a proposed expansion to the Suzie Cappa Art Center.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as this one with Black Hills Works and Suzie Cappa Art Center strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

The existing Suzie Cappa Center contains a working art studio and gallery that employs 23 artists who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Kristina Roth, grants officer for the Black Hills Works Foundation, said the proposed expansion would add fully accessible studio space for artists on the second floor. Space for artists and artists in residence would double, and the expansion would allow for an elevator, emergency exit stairs and a small second story patio.

Carrie Moser, director of engagement for the Black Hills Works Foundation, said Black Hills Works hopes if the art center’s historic building can be expanded, the extra space could also be used by the community to host mixers and private events.

65 years of growth

Since its founding in 1958, Black Hills Works has provided an ever-expanding array of services such as the Suzie Cappa Art Center to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Currently, Black Hills Works offers support services to more than 600 people in the Rapid City area.

“It is quite amazing the difference Black Hills Works has made and the impact the community has had on Black Hills Works,” Moser said. “Black Hills Works would not be here if it weren’t for the amazing support we receive from the community as a whole. The community helps ensure the people we support thrive. The Suzie Cappa Center, Flutter Productions, all those opportunities for growth come from community support. The community has been alongside us every step of the way. It’s just phenomenal.”

Black Hills Works began as Black Hills Workshop. It offered training programs for vocational skills, foster homes and taught living skills. Ten children were enrolled, and 17 teen girls lived and worked with staff in a home on West Boulevard on weekdays. They made and sold baked goods.

Black Hills Works’ main administration building at 3606 Range Road was built in 1964. The organization began participating in Special Olympics in 1971.

Black Hills Works was a trailblazer by opening the first group home in South Dakota in 1973. It was a pilot project to help seven people leave the state institution in Redfield and begin living in a community. Black Hills Works began its first Housing and Urban Development project with three homes in Rapid City in 1977.

In 2023, Black Hills Works provides more than 30 housing options for people with disabilities including group homes and community and independent apartments. Its fleet of 111 vehicles traveled 950,000 miles in 2022 providing transportation for the people Black Hills Works supports.

Black Hills Works provided comprehensive services to 400 people received comprehensive services, while 209 people received employment or day services only. Those supported by Black Hills Works volunteer at Feeding South Dakota and Fork Real Café; In 2021, 469 people volunteered 3,610 hours in 2021.

Partnering with businesses and running its own business ventures has been a key role for Black Hills Works. These ventures and partnerships offer people supported by Black Hills Works opportunities to work, develop skills and fulfill their potential. Black Hills Works currently has partners with about 60 businesses in the Rapid City area. Currently, 249 people supported work in the Rapid City area on 19 group contracts and 24 other businesses, including Ellsworth Air Force Base and cleaning the downtown federal building.

Black Hills Works received its first contract for custodial employment at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 1981, and people supported by Black Hills Works have been continuously employed at the base, with food service and commissary stocking added in later years.

Black Hills Works’ own business ventures began in the 1970s and 1980s.

“From a sawmill and a farm in the 1970s to an art gallery and an electronic recycling service today, our enterprises continue to evolve,” Roth said. “Today we operate five enterprises under the Black Hills Works umbrella that provide valuable services to the community. Employment opportunities can be explored, treatment services can be sought, and creativity can thrive at these different locations.”

Black Hills Works currently operates EchoWorks electronic recycling, Unique Auto Grooming car detailing services, Black Hills Brain Health cognitive therapy, counseling and independent living, Flutter Productions all-abilities performance group, and the Suzie Cappa Art Center and Gallery.

“We’re really excited about all the growth we’ve had … in the organization as a whole,” Roth said. “We would love to be able to keep building on that growth with opportunities for people we support and more opportunities for the public to interact and be involved.”

“We’re always looking for new opportunities and new programs to ensure we’re providing the best quality services that we can,” she said. “We’re changing how we provide services at Flutter Productions (all-abilities theater company) so more people can be involved there. We’re looking at expanding our Mines Buddies program.”

Mines Buddies is offers people with disabilities a college-like experience by teaming them up with students from South Dakota Mines for fun activities.

“We’re always looking at making sure we’re being as inclusive as possible,” Moser said. “We’re looking at new potential employers to partner with us.”

Get involved

Volunteers are continuously needed to provide social opportunities for people supported by Black Hills Works. These could include going to the movies, taking walks, attending sporting events, going fishing, playing video games, doing arts and crafts or sharing other talents and pastimes. A commitment of as little as two hours a week can make a difference.

The Suzie Cappa Art Center also needs volunteers to teach new techniques and art mediums to its artists so they can develop their skills and sell their art.

To volunteer or for more information, or to donate to support the services of Black Hills Works, contact Moser at cmoser@bhws.com or call 605-718-6207.