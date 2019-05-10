“The young boy’s first impression when he walked into the shop that was full of heat and noise and motion and sights from the forges and pulleys and belts and trip hammers and metal glowing red in the darkness, was that he had walked into the den of a fire-breathing dragon. The trip hammer even made the ground shake. Dewey turned right around and ran outside to wait in the truck for his father.”
--from the book “The Mueksch Blacksmith Shop 1897-1960 & The Branding Iron Reunion”
The recollection above was that of Duane Ashmore as he remembered visiting the Mueksch Blacksmith Shop in Hay Springs as a child. The men were able to work in the heat of the forges without coats in the winter but conditions were sweltering in the summer.
The book, published last year, was compiled by Valerie Humphrey and Christine Ambrose, inspired by Humphrey’s family connection to the blacksmith shop. Though she was raised in Oklahoma, Humphrey spent her childhood hearing stories about the shop in Hay Springs.
“My grandfather was the last owner of it, and my great-grandfather was the first owner of it,” she said. Her mother frequently talked about a wall inside the shop covered in brands from irons forged by the family blacksmiths.
“For more than 60 years, the family business supported the community by horseshoeing, building, maintaining and repairing equipment and creating branding irons. The building has been in disuse since 1960, but still safely protects the images of over 200 brands that were created by Mueksch blacksmiths. The stories of those brands and their owners also tell the history of Sheridan County,” Humphrey wrote in the book.
When she relocated to Chadron as an adult, Humphrey tracked down the owner of the old blacksmith shop and asked to take a look inside, eager to see the wall of brands her mother talked about when she was a child. That experience got her “hooked” she says, and she spent the next year researching the brands, their owners and the family history behind them. Ambrose, whose great-great-great-grandfather Ira Willis homesteaded in the area, volunteered to help with the effort. It culminated in the publication of the book and a Branding Iron Reunion during the 2018 Friendly Festival, at which about 60 branding irons were displayed.
Humphrey’s great-grandfather, August Mueksch, was trained as a wagon maker in Vienna, Austria. After immigrating from Passek, Moravia, he setted in Hay Springs and married Augusta Wustrack in 1893. He partnered in a blacksmith shop with Ernest Grossman but bought out his partner in 1897. From that time on, until it closed in 1960, it operated as the Mueksch Blacksmith Shop. August’s shop remained in its original location throughout its history, but in 1913, Mike Riley built a new cement block building over the original shop, doubling its size. The Mueksch Blacksmith Shop remained open for business throughout the construction, according to the book, with the exception of a half-day while the new roof was finished. The west wall of the original building was located in the center of the new cement, block building.
“The Mueksch men created many branding irons during the years the shop was open. Each time a new design was created, its image would be burned onto the central interior wooden wall of the shop. The building and that interior wall still exist as a record of the brands that were made in the shop and used by early stock owners of Sheridan County,” Humphrey wrote in the book.
Aside from forging branding irons for local cattlemen, the shop created wagon wheels, plowshares and more. August worked in the shop until he was 80, and his son Bill operated the business until 1960, quitting shortly before his 1961 death.
Bill’s niece, Dorothy Gordon, wrote: “The last of the Mueksch blacksmiths is gone, but the memory of the fiery forge and the ringing of iron being hammered on huge anvils lingers in the minds of those who knew them.”
The brands and the stories behind follow, to some degree, the settlement of Sheridan County.
The Beguin family, for instance, came to the region from Switzerland in 1892. Eleven brands have been registered in the family name since Nebraska published its first brand book in 1908. Two of those have been in continuous use since that time and are still active today.
The Lazy Y H brand is burned into the Mueksch Blacksmith wall. Research indicates it was likely forged for H.V. Richardson for use on the right side of an animal; the brand appears to have later been transferred to E.W. Charles.
George K. Cogdill homesteaded in The Cliffs area of Dawes County in 1890, where he cut logs and pastured and broke horses. A simple Bar brand was registered in his name in 1929. He and his wife, Eliza, along with son-in-law John Hoke, Sr., eventually purchased the Beghtol Grocery Store at 231 Main Street in Chadron.
Paul Frey, Sr., immigrated from Switzerland to Sheridan County in the 1890s, using an original branding iron fashioned from a wagon end-gate rod. The F O Connected brand was duplicated in the Mueksch shop at some point. The registration of the brand, however, was allowed to lapse and when the family attempted to renew it, the state no longer allowed single iron brands. Instead, the family added a bar to the brand, making it Bar F O Connected, which remains active.
The Lazy A over G brand was registered in the 1934 brand book, used by brothers George and Charles Gaswick until shortly before Charles’ death in 1976. George also used the Open Half Box over A Brand, which he registered in 1948, and which continues to be used by the Gaswick family.
In 1898, the Tin Can Brand was registered in Sheridan County by EJ Bristol for “all points of animal.” The brand, which appears as a circle over an open box, has been in continuous use in western Nebraska for 120 years, most recently by the Hahn and Peterson families.
Eleonora Rasmussen started her cattle herd at a young age, and by the time she married Vernon Hindman, she had several head carrying her father’s brand. But that meant every time she wanted to sell cattle, her father had to sign the paperwork. When she and Vernon married, they designed and submitted three brands to the Nebraska Brand Committee, which approved the Lazy V Bar H for their use. It was registered in 1967 and is still in use by the family today.
CW Housh registered his brand with the state in 1908, the first year Nebraska published a brand book. According to research for Humphrey’s and Ambrose’s book, it’s likely house intended for his brand to be read as C Lazy W; however, the state entered it as 6 3 Connected. In 1929, Housh also registered the U 4 brand, and several members of the family today use still another family legacy brand: the Slash O.
“The family members share the Slash O brand by registering for different locations on the animal. The story passed down through the family is that the brand was originally inspired by the wheels on the C&NW railroad cars,” according to the Mueksch Blacksmith book.
Everett Rinckner purchased the A9 brand at a sale after a brand inspector told him in 1961 that his original brand was too hard to read. The family still owns the original forged A9 irons, but never used them, opting instead for electric irons. Rinckner was a regular customer of the blacksmith shop until it closed, with the final shop ledger indicating he had two plowshares sharpened at $1.50 each and a hitch straightened and reinforced for $6.20 on June 6, 1960.
Siblings Marguerite and Henry Sandoz married siblings Ruth and Oscar Johnson in 1924 and 1925. The couples designed the SJ Bar brand to represent their family names connected by the bar. Oscar and Marguerite raised their family in Dawes County, and their son, Harland, eventually worked with Bill Mueksch in the blacksmith shop under a GI Bill program. Harland took over ownership of the SJ Bar brand before passing it on to Oscar’s granddaughter, Shirley Johnson Sellman.
Elmer Sturgeon arrived in Valentine in 1885, but desired to continue west. He, along with two or three friends, walked and drove two covered wagons to Hay Springs. Three years after filing his homestead claim in Sheridan County, Sturgeon branded his 75 head of white-faced cattle with the ES brand. When brands were registered, he claimed the ES brand for the entire left side of the animal. A horse breeder as well, Sturgeon also used the mark on the hooves of all of his horses.
Sturgeon’s daughter Evelyn married B. Wallace Mills, and the couple eventually helped manage the ranch. In 1964, James and Ann Mapes arrived in the area to work for the Mills, later purchasing the Mills’ cattle, along with the ES left hip brand. The Mapes still own the ES brand for the left hip.
“The brand has had only three owners and has been in continuous use since 1888,” Ambrose wrote in the book. “Pete and Jim Mapes were both at their parents’ place just this spring (2018), helping with the branding. Just like every spring for the last 130 years, ES marked the left hip of cattle in northwest Nebraska.”