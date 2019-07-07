TEA | Larry Ray Blaha, 68, formerly of Wagner, lost his battle with mesothelioma on July 4, 2019, surrounded by family at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner, followed by a Scripture Wake/Rosary at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at the church. Burial will be in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife, Sharon of Tea; five children: Wendie (Sander) Morehead of Tea; Chad Blaha of Rapid City; Dustin (Jacque) Blaha of Summerset; Danette (Steve) Morehead of Sioux Falls; Jessica (Curt) Hauff of Tea; 13 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four brothers; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother David.