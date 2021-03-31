THEN ‘N NOW

The general public will be given the opportunity to inspect the surroundings and see how CCC boys are taken care of in the way of accommodations of the CCC Camp at Orman Dam next Tuesday noon April 8, when the camp holds “open house” in accordance with national policy. The Belle Fourche and Newell Community Clubs will be on hand and it is hoped other towns will send representatives. A minimal charge will be made for the eats. Those desiring to attend from Newell are urged to contact Govert Van derBoom as to transportation and to meet at the Post Office corner at 11:45.

April 5, 1951

Plans for new type mercury-arc Vapor lights to improve the lighting on Newell Main and 3rd Street were approved at a regular meeting of the City Commission in Newell Monday night. Meeting with the board to present the new plan was Neil Simpson, Rapid City, Manager of Black Hill Power & Light Co. Simpson explained the new plan and also announced a reduction of 1 cent per kilowatt hour in power charges for city lighting, effective when the new system is completed. The 26 new lights to be installed should be completed around June 1.