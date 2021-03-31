THEN ‘N NOW

March 30, 1911
George E. Zuver came in from Mitchell last week with the intention of securing one of Uncle Sam’s free Castle Rock homes.
March 31, 1921
About 16 ladies young and old assembled at “Longmont” Monday afternoon for a quilting bee, it also being Madge Long’s birthday. Three comforters were tied after which the usual eats were served to the satisfaction of all. Madge received several pretty gifts in honor of the occasion.
The Horse Creek High School pupils are presenting a play which they will present to the public in the near future. Quite a number of the Horse Creek young folks attended the dance at the Dry Creek School north of Newell last Saturday evening in reciprocation.
April 2, 1931
Three hundred Chinese elms will be set in South Dakota this spring by the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad in a beautification program of its stations not already landscaped, Fred Sargent, President of the railroad announced. This will be 6 trees each at 50 stations in the state and have chosen the Chinese elm because of its hardy nature. While it is similar to the American elm, the fact that it grows nearly 3-times as fast makes it more valuable for landscaping purposes.
April 3, 1941
The general public will be given the opportunity to inspect the surroundings and see how CCC boys are taken care of in the way of accommodations of the CCC Camp at Orman Dam next Tuesday noon April 8, when the camp holds “open house” in accordance with national policy. The Belle Fourche and Newell Community Clubs will be on hand and it is hoped other towns will send representatives. A minimal charge will be made for the eats. Those desiring to attend from Newell are urged to contact Govert Van derBoom as to transportation and to meet at the Post Office corner at 11:45.
April 5, 1951
Plans for new type mercury-arc Vapor lights to improve the lighting on Newell Main and 3rd Street were approved at a regular meeting of the City Commission in Newell Monday night. Meeting with the board to present the new plan was Neil Simpson, Rapid City, Manager of Black Hill Power & Light Co. Simpson explained the new plan and also announced a reduction of 1 cent per kilowatt hour in power charges for city lighting, effective when the new system is completed. The 26 new lights to be installed should be completed around June 1.
Friends of Mrs. William Cook, Orman, who suffered severe burns at their home 3 months ago, are pleased to hear that she has been dismissed from the hospital and is now staying at the home of their daughter, Mr. & Mrs. Jack McLemny in Belle Fourche. Mrs. Cook is steadily recovering, but is still not able to remain up except for only short periods.
March 30, 1961
Mr. & Mrs. Roy Van Sickle and family, Mrs. Paul Deschamps and children, Mr. & Mrs. Clem Bruggeman, Mr. & Mrs. Francis Jacobsen and sons, Mrs. H.W. Jacobsen and sons were Sunday afternoon guest at the Frank Wendt home where the boys from the Moreau School and Castle Rock School held a basketball tournament. Lunch was served at the end of the games to all present, especially the hungry boys.