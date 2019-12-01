This fall, Western Dakota Tech’s (WDT) enrollment increased nearly 15% over fall 2018 to a record high enrollment of 1,247 students.
At a time when higher education enrollments are down across the state and nation this upward trend is exceptional. In fact, nearly every program at WDT had enrollment increases — a clear demonstration of employers’ confidence in the education and preparation WDT’s students receive.
WDT’s most recent graduate outcomes (2018 report) speak for themselves: 98% of students were placed within six months after graduation, with 95% of our graduates working in South Dakota. Additionally, we hear from WDT alumni that their wages continue rise, due primarily to the severe shortages of the technically skilled employees that make up WDT’s graduates.
This incredible enrollment trend and outstanding student outcomes are not only because of our nationally-recognized faculty, students, staff, and administration. The increases in retention rates are not only due to an incredible, student-focused culture, either, although Western Dakota Tech has been named to the Honor Roll for the second year in a row by the Chronicle’s “Great Colleges to Work For.” As much as we would like to take all the credit for the great things happening at WDT, increased enrollment and graduate outcomes this striking are due in large part to the strength of Western Dakota Tech’s partnerships.
Western Dakota Tech has more partners than we can name here, but we must recognize one that stands out: the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, which supports the college’s Student Success Center and academic coaching staff through generous grants as well as through scholarships. Because WDT is an open-admissions technical college, our graduates, many of whom are older than the traditional college student, are propelled into careers that give them the ability to earn a middle-class income. Many of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation’s efforts have focused on empowering people in the Rapid City area to escape poverty, and WDT is a very grateful partner in this endeavor.
In addition to the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, Western Dakota Tech also has incredible industry partners. Each of the 30 programs at WDT, which include a wide variety ranging from nursing and health care to the traditional technical and trades fields, has its own advisory board. These boards consist primarily of employers in the region and meet with the program faculty and administration two times each academic year. The focus of these boards is to review program data and provide feedback and updates to keep WDT’s programs current and directly applicable to the needs in the field.
Additionally, Western Dakota Tech partners with several community agencies, such as the Career Learning Center, the Rapid City Police Department, Catholic Social Services, and many others to accomplish goals that improve our community through excellent technical careers for individuals and excellent skilled employees for business and industry.
Western Dakota Tech is currently working on an update to its institutional vision. The college’s vision, along with its mission and strategic plan, requires periodic conversation, re-evaluation and refocusing to ensure WDT aligns with the broad goals of our communities and region. As the only two-year technical college in western South Dakota, WDT’s vision is linked with the visions of our communities and employer partners.
We greatly appreciate community members and employers who came out to participate in the visioning sessions. Because WDT has a dual focus on educating our students for technical careers, and on providing employers with the well-educated, technically-skilled employees they need, the visioning process and vision statement itself will be an expression of the strong partnerships that have developed as well as ones that we have not yet created.
With all the great opportunities on the horizon for our Black Hills communities, WDT’s visioning process is an energizing process. I am looking forward to WDT harnessing this energy into the plans and goals of the next few years and bringing forward new opportunities, such as the “mechnician” (remote-mining technology education) program and redeveloped machining program options.