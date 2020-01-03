Bond issue could be a Trojan Horse for taxpayers

Wilson and three other elementary schools - Horace Mann, Robbinsdale and Canyon Lake, are going to be closed or demolished under the district’s impractical plan. Most are functional, even historic buildings that could be repaired and retrofitted and continue serving their neighborhoods. We already demolish too many viable structures and overload our landfills at an alarming rate.

For taxpayers, this bond may be a Trojan Horse. A tax increase of $.85 per $1000 taxable value is unlikely to be enough to pay the interest on the debt. If that’s the case, once the bond is approved, the School Board can further raise property taxes at any time without permission from the voters.

A special election in February, our coldest and most storm-prone month, should only occur as a last resort. It may be difficult – or dangerous – to get to the polls, and the $67,000 cost to taxpayers is wasteful and insulting. June elections are already scheduled, and this bond vote should have been scheduled then. The waters were further muddied when the local Superintendent and Police Chief pressured the County Auditor to move polling places out of schools, in a move perceived as voter suppression.