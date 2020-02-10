Bong's 'Parasite' focuses on plight of South Korea's poor

K-pop has garnered a huge international following with an increasing number of fans coming from the United States.

With “Map of the Soul: Persona,” BTS last year became the first musicians since the Beatles to debut three consecutive albums atop the Billboard Album chart in a span of less than a year. South Korean TV dramas, which triggered the original “Korean Wave” in the early 2000s, continue to be big in Asia and other regions like the Middle East.

Perhaps more than any other genre, South Korean films have aggressively tested artistic boundaries, often with stunning visuals and violence meant to expose the underside of the country’s economic success story.

This sometimes creates political consequences for the artists.

Bong was one of thousands of artists who were blacklisted and denied government funds under the rule of conservative former President Park Geun-hye for their allegedly critical views of her administration. Following protests by millions, Park was ousted from office in March 2017 and is now serving a decades-long prison term for corruption.