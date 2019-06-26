WEDNESDAY, JULY 10
• All Day – Primitive Rendezvous Setup (3 miles East and 8 miles south on Bordeaux Road)
The Buckskinners Camp takes visitors a step back in time to the era of the Mountain Men. The authentic Rendezvous is sponsored by the Bordeaux Creek Fur Trade and Muzzleloading Association. Located 3 1/2 miles east of Chadron on Highway 20 and 8 miles south on Bordeaux Road, the camp is set up in an area with fresh water, shade and great scenery.
The rendezvous is very much like those of the fur trade era. Campers trade their handiwork and wares as the original rendezvous participants did. People at the camp sell items that relate to the period, including guns, shooting supplies, clothing and cookware.
The rendezvous was important to the mountain men, Indians and fur companies in the 1800s. A site was chosen each year to host the rendezvous and traders came from far and wide to pick up supplies to necessary to survive. The fur companies would exchange goods such as guns, powder, lead, traps, knives, axes or clothing for the furs of the mountainmen.
A bonus for the sightseer at the Buckskinners Camp is the traditional dress of the 1800s that buckskinners wear during the rendezvous.
Special shooting events for Buckskinner participants include a variety of shooting matches with rifle, pistol, and trade guns, contests for youth and women, and a candlelight shoot. There is also competition in the skills of tomahawk and knife throwing, a cooking contest, and plenty of carousing afterwards.
THURSDAY, JULY 11
• All Day – Primitive Rendezvous Setup (3 miles East and 8 miles south on Bordeaux Road)
• Thursday Afternoon – Novelty Shoots (Primitive Rendezvous)
• Thursday Evening – Candle Shoot (Primitive Rendezvous)
FRIDAY, JULY 12
• All Day – Primitive Rendezvous (3 miles East and 8 miles south on Bordeaux Road)
• All Day – Ken Woody presenting on Plains Indians Material Culture (Museum of the Fur Trade, 3 miles east of Chadron)
Ken Woody, chief of interpretation at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, will present information about Native American dress and material items related to Plains Indian warrior life, showcasing different props and their common uses as he discusses widely held beliefs about the American Indian, separating fact from fiction.
• 9 a.m. – Pistol Match (Primitive Rendezvous)
• 10 a.m. – Red Donker Memorial Trade Gun Match (Primitive Rendezvous)
• 1:30 p.m. – Youth Rifle Matches (Primitive Rendezvous)
• Friday Evening – Cookoff and Potluck Dinner (Primitive Rendezvous)
SATURDAY, JULY 13
• All Day – Primitive Rendezvous (3 miles East and 8 miles south on Bordeaux Road)
• All Day – Ken Woody presenting on Plains Indians Material Culture (Museum of the Fur Trade, 3 miles east of Chadron)
• 2 p.m. – Couples rifle match followed by 3 rifle matches and women’s match plus “Red’s Challenge” match Tomahawk matches for men, women and youth to be announced (Primitive Rendezvous)