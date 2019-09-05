Former defensemen Cody Bostock and Jamie VanderVeeken will be present for the championship festivities in Rapid City as the Rush open the 2019-20 ECHL season against the Utah Grizzlies on Oct. 25-26.
Bostock and VanderVeeken join teammates Danny Battochio, Derek Campbell, Brendan Cook, Luke Erickson, Gio Flamminio, Dave Grimson, Colt King, Corey Laurysen, and Blain Jarvis’ family.
Bostock joined the Rush in the midst of the 2009-10 season after starting in Denmark. In the playoffs,he played in all 17 contests, and registered eight assists with a +14 rating, which remains the highest rating for a defenseman in Rush postseason history. Five of those assists came in the last four games of the playoffs, including a pair in each of the last two games. In the decisive Game 6 in which the Rush secured the title, Bostock assisted the final two Rush goals of regulation exactly two minutes apart, which completed a three-goal comeback en route to a double-overtime win.
“On one hand, it seems hard to believe that it’s been a decade since we won it. I have very clear memories of my time in Rapid City. On the other, so much has changed in our lives since then,” Bostock saidd. “I only played the last six games of the regular season, but you could tell this team had a chance to go all the way. There was no panic, no matter the score, and it was like the whole room knew we would always find a way to win.
A native of Salmon Arm, British Columbia, Bostock played one more season of professional hockey following the championship with the Braehead Clan of the EIHL.
VanderVeeken was a member of the inaugural Rapid City Rush, and stayed with the team for the 2009-10 season. The championship season was one of the best for the 6-2, 214 pound defenseman as a professional, earning 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 53 games, along with a +16 rating. In the postseason, VanderVeeken appeared in an additional 13 games with three assists.
“The time has definitely flown by. When news of the reunion broke and I started to get in touch with my old teammates, all of those great memories of my playing days flowed through my mind,” VanderVeeken said. “Being a part of the inaugural Rush team was very special both on and off the ice, and winning a championship in the second season is definitely something to be proud of. I had the opportunity to watch the community of Rapid City become great supporters and fans of a sport that was new to the area."