The Helpline Center announced some volunteer needs in the Black Hills.

Empty Bowls volunteers, Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America, Northern Rockies needs volunteers to support its annual Empty Bowls event by painting bowls, serving soup, assisting with duties during the week of Empty Bowls and assisting with set up and tear down on the day of the event. Empty Bowls takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 23 at Central States Fairground. It’s a fundraiser to support Volunteers of America services in western South Dakota.

Bowls are fun to paint and will help raise money for the community. To paint a bowl that will be donated to the Empty Bowls event, go to Pottery to Paint in Rapid City; 600 bowls are needed. Cost is $20 (includes a bowl, your studio fee and a $10 discount on your Empty Bowls Family Ticket). Pottery to Paint will donate $2 per each bowl sold, painted and donated. Call Pottery to Paint at 605-716-3331 to reserve seating for large groups.

Volunteers also are needed on the day of the Empty Bowls Community Soup event. Volunteer help is needed with event set-up and tear down, and volunteers will serve soup during the event. Help also is needed with daily duties during the week of the event.

To sign up to volunteer to paint bowls or to help with the Empty Bowls Community Soup event, go to https://www.voanr.org/volunteer. For more information, call Kelly Folsom, 605-341-8336.

Children's Home Society of the Black Hills

The Children's Home Society of the Black Hills has several volunteer opportunities including these. For more information about these or other volunteer opportunities, call Abby, 605-343-2811.

Washing windows -- Children's Home Child Advocacy Center is looking for a group of individuals to wash its building windows once a month. Cleaning solutions and supplies will be provided. The center is located at 1330 Jolly Lane, Rapid City.

Tying blankets -- The Children's Home Society Child Advocacy Center is looking for a group to make tie blankets to give to the children the center serves. Fabric can be provided if necessary. The blankets can be made at your location on an agreed-upon date or time frame. Blankets need to be Twin XL size and in kid-friendly prints.