Brakke, Cole earn All-RMAC honors for Mines

South Dakota Mines junior soccer player Brenton Brakke was named to the All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Second Team, while sophomore Garrett Cole earned RMAC Honorable Mention honors.

During the 2020-21 abbreviated season, Brakke, a junior defender, logged 546 minutes — the most on the team — while helping the Hardrocker defense. He also recorded two shots this year and had one on goal.

"We are very happy that Brenton was recognized by the RMAC this year and that they honored him with a spot on the RMAC Second Team, said Hardrocker head coach Ryan Thompson. "Brenton has put in a ton of work this season and played all but five minutes on the year. He is a captain, a mentor to the group and the staple of our back line. He always shows up ready to play and work for the team and deserves this recognition."

Cole, a midfielder and Rapid City Central graduate, logged 427 minutes of playing time in his first year with the 'Rockers. He finished with two points on the year, scoring one goal, had seven shots on goal and nine total in the five games played.