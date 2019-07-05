Brandon Jones will make a repeat trip to Gordon for the Sheridan County Fair this year, but will perform in a different capacity.
Jones will sing on the main stage as the headliner act at the July 27 concert, slated to start at 8:30 p.m.
Jones, who is from Rapid City, S.D., and his band play predominantly country and rock, throwing in some of their original work along the way. Jones says his influences range from Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash to Alabama, Jason Aldeen and Eric Church. The band has played extensively in western South Dakota and has also booked gigs in Montana and North Dakota. They opened for Sawyer Brown in Deadwood in 2018.
Founded in February 2012, the group loves to shock crowds with some crazy covers as well.