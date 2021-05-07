 Skip to main content
Brazil’s corn crop impacting prices

Grain calls are sharply higher to start the week and the month, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors. Corn limit has increased to 40 cents, soybean 100 cents, soyoil 350 point and soymeal $30. “Look for extreme choppy volatility to continue with U.S. export prices a premium to other origins, uncertainty over China and EU economic future and uncertain U.S. summer weather,” Freed said.

Portions of Iowa, southeastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska and southern Minnesota reported excessive heat during the weekend in the very same area that has been unusually dry in the past 30 days. “Crops and livestock were stressed by the heat and rapid soil moisture depletion resulted,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.

Corn is the most expensive feed grain in the world right now, partially based on the smaller Brazil crop, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.

