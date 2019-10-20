GORDON | Sen. Tom Brewer announced his campaign for reelection to a second term in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Brewer represents Nebraska’s 43rd Legislative District.
“It has been my great honor to represent the outstanding Nebraskans of my district for the last four years. It is a sacred responsibility that I take very seriously,” Brewer said. “The people of western Nebraska can trust and rely on my proven conservative leadership to keep Nebraska growing and moving forward.”
First elected in 2016, Tom Brewer is a conservative republican representing Nebraska’s largest legislative district covering two time zones, and over 70,000 square miles across 13 counties including the Sand Hills. In 2019, he was elected to the chair of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. Brewer is also a member of the Education Committee and had previously served on the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
Sen. Brewer has worked hard on issues important to this district, including:
• Passing legislation to reform the Brand Committee
• Fighting for urgent property tax reform for all Nebraskans, especially Ag producers
• Strongly supporting the Property Tax Ballot Initiative
• Passing legislation to protect property rights against industrial wind energy facilities
• Passing legislation to aid and assist military veterans and members of law enforcement
• Collaborating on a task force seeking reform in Nebraska’s Department of Corrections
• Gun owner and strong defender of 2nd Amendment rights, recently taking 1st place at the International Sniper Competition
Sen. Brewer is a retired Army Colonel and decorated combat veteran with multiple deployments to Afghanistan, where he received the Bronze Star medal and two Purple Heart medals. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Doane College in Crete, NE and a master’s degree from the US Army War College. Sen. Brewer is a member of the Lakota Sioux Tribe. He and his wife Kelli, have a son and daughter who now both serve in the Nebraska Army National Guard.