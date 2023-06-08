DIPLOMACY: The war in Ukraine topped U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's agenda Wednesday as he started a two-day trip to Washington carrying the message that post-Brexit Britain remains an essential U.S. ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states. He'll meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

HOUSE PROTEST: A dozen Republicans shuttered House business for a second day Wednesday to protest Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership. Routine votes could not be taken, and a pair of pro-gas stove bills important to GOP activists stalled out.

RICHMOND SHOOTING: A gunman targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with in Tuesday's shooting outside the city-owned Altria Theater in Richmond, Va., after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School, police said. Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder, Richmond's top prosecutor said.

SUDAN: The Al-Mayqoma orphanage in Sudan's war-torn capital was evacuated after the deaths of over 70 infants, toddlers and children from hunger and illness in the past couple months, the U.N. children's agency and a charity said Wednesday.

STUDENT DEBT: President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. Republicans pushed the measure, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the plan. A decision is expected this summer.

CAR THEFTS: New York City filed a lawsuit late Tuesday against Hyundai and Kia, joining a host of other cities beset by social media-driven car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible to theft.