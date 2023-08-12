PHILLIES: Michael Lorenzen will get eight days of rest after throwing 124 pitches during Wednesday's no-hitter. The righthander's previous career high was 107 pitches. Lorenzen was making his first home start for Philadelphia, which acquired the All-Star in a trade with Detroit. Lorenzen won't pitch again until Aug. 18 at Washington.

MARINERS: J.P. Crawford was placed on the 7-day concussion IL. The shortstop collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez as both went for a ground ball during Wednesday's game.

RAYS: Tyler Glasnow's scheduled start Saturday against the Guardians was pushed back to Monday. The right-hander is dealing with back spasms that cost him a start one week ago.

YANKEES: Nestor Cortes' season could be over after the left-hander went back on the injured list with a strained left rotator cuff, one start into his return from a two-month layoff.

BLUE JAYS: Alek Manoah was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. It is the second time this season that the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist has been sent to the minors.

REDS: Nick Senzel, the second overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. The veteran utility player was hitting .219 this season.

— Associated Press