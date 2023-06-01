AI CODE: The United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence, a top European Union official said Wednesday, as the developing technology triggers warnings about the risks it poses to humanity.

SPACE FAILURE: North Korea's attempt to put its first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities. North Korea vowed to conduct a second launch after it learns what went wrong.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: A California judge on Wednesday dismissed all charges against Pacific Gas & Electric in connection to a 2020 fatal wildfire sparked by its equipment that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed four people. The utility also reached a $50 million settlement agreement with the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, officials from both announced in separate statements.

LIMOUSINE CRASH: A former limousine company manager was sentenced Wednesday to at least five years in prison for his role in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York. Nauman Hussain, 33, was convicted of manslaughter earlier this month after prosecutors said he intentionally failed to properly maintain an SUV-style stretch limo.

ABORTION RULING: The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in nearly all cases. In a 6-3 ruling, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a "medical emergency" before a doctor can perform an abortion.

EMPLOYMENT: U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in April. Employers posted 10.1 million job openings last month, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

