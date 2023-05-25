Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JOINT CHIEFS: President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he is tapping Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to a senior U.S. official. Brown, a history-making Air Force fighter pilot with years of experience in shaping U.S. defenses to meet China's rise, would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley.

ROBOCALLS: Attorneys general across the U.S. joined in a lawsuit against a telecommunications company accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry. The lawsuit said Avid Telecom used spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies.

JUDICIARY: A federal prosecutor tapped by President Joe Biden to become a U.S. district judge in Kansas withdrew from consideration, citing the nearly two-year wait for action on his nomination. Jabari Wamble is Biden's second judicial nominee to withdraw this month.

PROBE: A Republican-led investigation on Wednesday accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of committing multiple crimes in office, including felonies. Investigators allege Paxton sought to hide an affair, misused his office to help a donor and skirted protocols "grossly outside" norms.

SUDAN: Fighting between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force displaced more than 1.3 million people, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday. The conflict has killed at least 863 civilians, including at least 190 children, and wounded over 3,530 others.

VOTE MAPS: A North Carolina redistricting ruling has set up a possible electoral windfall for congressional Republicans in preserving their U.S. House majority next year. While Democrats only need to flip five GOP seats overall to regain control, experts say the state Supreme Court decision means four Democratic incumbents in the state are vulnerable.