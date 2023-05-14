POLAND:An object believed to be an observation balloon entered Polish airspace from Belarus and flew over the country for several hours before disappearing from radar, prompting the military to carry out a search by air and on the ground on Saturday.

TURKEY:Turkish politicians held final rallies in the last hours of campaigning before Sunday's pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections that could significantly shape the NATO member's future. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces his toughest challenge in his two decades of power.

PAKISTAN:A raid on militants in Pakistan's southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead, the army said Saturday.

TORNADO:At least one person was killed when a tornado struck a community near the southern tip of Texas, damaging dozens of homes and knocking down power lines early Saturday, authorities said. At least 10 other people were hospitalized.

DIPLOMACY:Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern Saturday about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region was indivisible since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

HEAT WAVE:An early heat wave took hold Saturday in parts of the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures at or near record levels in some areas and heat advisories in place through Monday. The high temperatures could further flame the dozens of fires burning in Canada's western Alberta province, where officials ordered evacuations and declared a state of emergency.