TRANSGENDER RIGHTS:Transgender activists in Pakistan held a protest Saturday and said they plan to appeal to the highest court in the land an Islamic court's ruling that guts a law aimed at protecting their rights. The Federal Shariat Court on Friday struck down several provisions of the landmark 2018 law, terming them "un-Islamic."

PEACE MISSION:Pope Francis tasked a leading Italian cardinal with a mission in hopes it can "ease tensions" in the Ukraine war and lead to a path of peace, the Vatican said Saturday. In a written statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis entrusted the mission to Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who is close to the pontiff.

AMNESTY:Zimbabwe this past week began releasing more than 4,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty authorities say will help ease congestion in overcrowded jails.

CRASH:An American-made F-18 fighter jet crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish defense ministry said Saturday. The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter.

TRANS STUDENT:A transgender girl in Mississippi would not participate in her high school graduation ceremony because school officials told her to dress like a boy and a federal judge did not block the officials' decision, an attorney for the girl's family said Saturday.

ISRAEL:Thousands of Israelis protested Saturday against their hard-line government's contentious plans to overhaul the country's judiciary system, as the protest campaign showed no signs of abating nearly five months on.

