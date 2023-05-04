TEXAS SHOOTING:Divimara Lamar Nava, the partner of a Texas man suspected of killing five of his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting his gun near their house, was arrested Wednesday for helping him to elude capture.

HOUSE GOP:Kentucky Rep. James Corner, Republican chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, subpoenaed FBI Director Chris Wray on Wednesday for what he claimed are bureau records related to President Joe Biden and his family, basing the demand on newly surfaced allegations he said an unnamed whistleblower made to Congress. The White I-louse said it was the latest example in the years long series of "unfounded, unproven" political attacks against Biden by Re publicans "floating anonymous innuendo.''

ATLANTA SHOOTING:Police apprehended a man who allegedly opened fire Wednesday at an Atlanta medical practice , killing one woman and wounding four. Police said the gunman, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was captured Wednesday evening near Atlanta.

CAPITOL RIOT:A former FBI supervisory agent was arrested on charges that he joined a mob storming the U.S. Capitol, federal authorities said. Jared Wise, who was arrested Monday in Oregon, repeatedly shouted, "Kill 'em!" as he watched rioters assaulting officers outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

TRUMP TRIAL:Donald Trump called writer E. Jean Carroll's claims that he raped her at a Manhattan department store "the most ridiculous, disgusting story' testifying in a deposition shown in court Wednesday that the allegations were "made up."

FACE BOOK:The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed sweeping changes to a 2020 privacy order with Facebook — now called Meta — that would prohibit it from profiting from data it collects on users under 18. U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app.