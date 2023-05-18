TIKTOK:Montana became the first U.S. state to completely ban TikTok on Wednesday when Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a sweeping measure to curtail the social media app owned by a Chinese tech company. The measure is expected to face legal challenges.

TRUMP:Timothy Parlatore, a key lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he left the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages.

IDAHO STABBINGS:A grand jury indicted Bryan Kohberger on Tuesday in the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned weeklong preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

BIKE-PATH ATTACK:Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist, received 10 life sentences and another 260 years in prison Wednesday for killing eight people with a truck on a bike path in Manhattan and severely injuring 18 others on Oct. 31, 2017.

ANTI-LGBTQ LAWS:Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda, signed bills Wednesday that ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools and force people to use certain bathrooms.

POLLUTION:A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday. Additionally, the company will invest about $197 million in improvements.