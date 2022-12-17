You must be logged in to react.
A significant winter storm packed with blizzard conditions including more than 2 feet of snow in some areas and winds over 60 mph will impact …
Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.
Police in South Dakota are investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. Police in Mitchell, South Dakota say the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman arrested. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Airway Heights, Washington to Pine Ridge in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of child. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
South Dakota Department of Transportation officials extended the closure of Interstate 90 east of Rapid City to include the highway through Mi…
In one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, federal officials charged three men with more than 100 wildlife violations.
Residents, employees and visitors in downtown Rapid City needed to find alternative parking overnight Wednesday, with the city issuing its fir…
Q: I’m a 71-year-old retired single woman. I have $100,000 in the bank and $700,000 in investments. I also receive my Social Security benefits monthly. I owe about $90,000 on my condo, and I have no other debts. I have one adult child who will inherit it all.
