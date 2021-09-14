Broncos place starters Jeudy, Darby on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos were stacked at two positions to begin the season — wide receiver and cornerback — and that depth is already being tested.

The Broncos (1-0) placed Jerry Jeudy (high right ankle sprain) on injured reserve Tuesday along with free agent acquisition Ronald Darby, who pulled a hamstring in Denver's 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Jeudy had a terrific training camp and had six catches for 72 yards before getting hurt in the opener. He's expected to miss about six weeks.

Darby was a surprise addition to IR as coach Vic Fangio never mentioned his injury in his postgame news conference or on Monday.

Both Jeudy and Darby must spend at least three weeks on IR before they're eligible to return to the active roster. While Jeudy is expected to miss about twice that amount of time, Darby's prognosis is uncertain.

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Broncos promoted cornerback Nate Hairston and wide receiver Kendall Hinton from their practice squad.

Hinton was the fill-in at quarterback against New Orleans last season when all four of the Broncos' QBs were ruled ineligible because of COVID-19 protocols. He didn't make the final roster this summer, but was re-signed to the practice squad.