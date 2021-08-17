Broncos rookie Browning has long road ahead after leg injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie linebacker Baron Browning doesn't want to talk about his leg injury, contemplate how missing three months will adversely affect his first season in Denver or even ponder how much catching up lies ahead.

"Everything for me is just staying in the moment and being where my feet are at," Browning said Tuesday after his first full-padded practice of training camp.

Those feet are finally on the Broncos' practice field much to the joy of his teammates and much to the relief of general manager George Paton, who selected the 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker in the third round of the draft to bolster the Broncos' pass defense over the middle.

Coach Vic Fangio couldn't wait to get his hands on the versatile Ohio State star who oozes the kind of athleticism and playmaking prowess to elevate the Broncos' already stout defense.

Browning, however, got injured during rookie minicamp and had a setback during rehab that delayed his return by several weeks.

The injury to his right leg has been somewhat of a riddle, and Browning, who wore a knee brace at times during his recovery, shed no light on the matter in his first interview since getting hurt.