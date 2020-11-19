Broncos rookie receivers a bright spot in difficult season

"He's going to be a good player. He already is a good player. He does a great job with his releases, which as a young player, that's one of the things that oftentimes shows up last," Flores said. "He's already very good from that standpoint. He's very good at the top of the route, he has good hands, he can make contested catches, he's good in the middle of the field and he's good in the deep part of the field."

Lock returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after missing Wednesday's workout with sore ribs and a strained oblique he sustained on a blindside hit last weekend in Las Vegas, where he threw a career-high four interceptions.

"I think he's getting better and he did some work today. We'll just have to see what the rest of the week brings," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "But he's obviously trending toward playing better than (he was) yesterday."

Lock shared snaps with backup Brett Rypien, who beat the New York Jets in his first and only NFL start back in Week 4.

Asked if he expects to be available Sunday, Lock said, "I would like to be. I'm going to take it day by day with these doctors and the trainers and even the coaches. I'm going to let them make a decision on whether or not they want to play me.