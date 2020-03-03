Broncs roll in 2nd half to beat Rangers

Winner, 16-5, will face Pine Ridge Friday in Winner, while Bennett County closed its season at 4-17. Pine Ridge defeated St. Francis Indian 82-55.

TODD COUNTY 70, LITTLE WOUND 49: The Falcons took control in the second and third quarters to stop the Mustangs Tuesday night in the Region 7A tournament in Mission.

Todd County outscored Little Wound 41-26 in the second and third quarters.

Tyson Iyotte led the Falcons with 23 points, followed by Ashaun Roach-Valandra with 17 points and Bryce hammer with 10 points and six rebounds.

No results were made available for Little Wound.

Todd County, 12-9, will face Red Cloud Friday, while Little Wound closes its season at 10-11.

LYMAN 69, NEW UNDERWOOD 36: The Raiders jumped out to an 18-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, running past the Tigers Tuesday night in the second round of the 7B Region tournament in Presho.

Lyman took a 47-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tyson Floyd paced the Raiders with 21 points and Chance Derner led the Tigers with nine points.