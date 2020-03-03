Broncs roll in 2nd half to beat Rangers

The Belle Fourche boys' basketball team used a big third quarter to shake off a pesky Hill City squad 79-40 Tuesday night in the Region 8B tournament in Belle Fourche.
The Broncs were up by just a pair of points — 28-26 at halftime — but then began to run away from the Rangers, outscoring Hill City 25-10 in the third and then 26-4 in the final eight minutes of play.
Kelby Olson paced the Broncs with 23 points, followed by Colby Nowowiejski with 13 points, Aiden Giffin with 11 and Tate Larson with 10 points.
Dominick Milliken led Hill City with 11 points and Logan Raderschadt added 10 points.
Belle Fourche, 12-8, will face Custer Friday night in Custer in a SoDak 16 qualifying game, while Hill City saw its season end at 5-16.
In the other Region 8B games Tuesday night, Rapid City crushed Lead-Deadwood 66-23 and Custer thumped Hot Springs 60-28.
WINNER 69, BENNETT COUNTY 33: Winner outscored Bennett County 48-14 in the second and third quarters for the easy win to open Region 7A play Tuesday night in Winner.
Bradyn Fritz paced Winner with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-7 3-pointers. Joren Bruun added 11 points.
For Bennett County, Jacoby Heathershaw led the way with 15 points.
Winner, 16-5, will face Pine Ridge Friday in Winner, while Bennett County closed its season at 4-17. Pine Ridge defeated St. Francis Indian 82-55.
TODD COUNTY 70, LITTLE WOUND 49: The Falcons took control in the second and third quarters to stop the Mustangs Tuesday night in the Region 7A tournament in Mission.
Todd County outscored Little Wound 41-26 in the second and third quarters.
Tyson Iyotte led the Falcons with 23 points, followed by Ashaun Roach-Valandra with 17 points and Bryce hammer with 10 points and six rebounds.
No results were made available for Little Wound.
Todd County, 12-9, will face Red Cloud Friday, while Little Wound closes its season at 10-11.
LYMAN 69, NEW UNDERWOOD 36: The Raiders jumped out to an 18-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, running past the Tigers Tuesday night in the second round of the 7B Region tournament in Presho.
Lyman took a 47-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Tyson Floyd paced the Raiders with 21 points and Chance Derner led the Tigers with nine points.
Lyman, 15-6, will host Kadoka Area Friday with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16. New Underwood closed the season at 9-13.
In the other Region 7B games Tuesday, Kadoka Area beat Crazy Horse 53-20, Jones County stopped Oelrichs 53-39 and White River ran past Wall 97-53. White River will host Jones County Friday, with that winner moving on to the SoDak 16.
FAITH 79, WAKPALA 44: The Longhorns rolled to a big second-round game of the Region 8B tournament Tuesday night in Faith.
Faith led 44-18 at halftime.
Jess Harper and Jackson Schauer both scored 12 points for Faith, while Brayden Price and Jade Mortensen both chipped in with 10 points.
Tracey Brown led Wakpala with 19 points and Mikal Flying Bye with 13.
Faith, 19-3, faces Lemmon Friday with the winner moving on to the SoDak 16, while Wakpala ended its season at 5-10.
In other 8B games Tuesday, Lemmon beat Tiospaye Topa 63-48, Harding County beat Takini 77-53 and Timber Lake toppled McIntosh 67-34.
Harding County will face Timber Lake Friday with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16.
GREGORY 72, BURKE 60: The Gorillas pulled away in the fourth quarter to stop the Cougars Tuesday night in the Region 6B tournament in Gregory.
Gregory only led 47-46 after three, but outscored Burke 25-16 in the fourth quarter.
Tommy Determan led the Gorillas with 28 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Grant Thomas with 14 points and Daniel Mitchell 12 points.
Jaden Frank led Burke with 26 points, with 26 Bryce Frank scoring 11 points and Tyson Mayer grabbing seven rebounds.
Gregory, 14-6, will play Platte/Geddes on Friday in Wagner, while Burke closed its season at 16-5.