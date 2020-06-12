Brood route demise keeps hunters guessing

One thing is crystal clear--our pheasant population will go up and it will go down. Without good reproduction and population data we will no longer know the long-term pheasant population trends. As the pheasant population responds to habitat changes, how will we know? And, how will we know what to do about it? For example additional emphasis has been put on increased habitat in the last 5-8 years due to a decline in pheasant numbers. The Pheasant Summit initiated by Governor Daugaard was driven by the documented decline in pheasant numbers which was established by brood counts, Governor Noem’s Second Century Habitat Initiative was put into place for the same reason, a decline in pheasant numbers established by brood route information. If we don’t know the population trend will there ever been a push for these types of initiatives in the future?