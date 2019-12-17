Perhaps money really doesn’t make the world go around — with apologies to “Cabaret” — but it sure does help keep the wheels of government moving.
The Yankton area has been able to see some examples of that in everyday application.
Last week, for instance, Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a fiscal year 2021 budget of more than $4.9 billion that nonetheless confronts some tremendous hardships due to this year’s storms and the poor agricultural economy. She proposed no funding increases for education, Medicaid providers and state employees. A lot could change between now and the end of the upcoming legislative session in March, but the bottom line is that the state is strapped for cash again.
Meanwhile, the Yankton School District is prepared to pursue an opt-out from the property tax freeze as it tries to cope with its own tight finances. The opt-out would be for four years and $1.85 million annually. (It doesn’t necessarily have to be for all four years if the situation improves.) This comes after the state has come up short a few times in the past decade with its funding obligations and, as noted above, is proposing to do so again.
Yankton County is also struggling financially in dealing with its road and bridge issues. (It’s one reason why the recent disaster declaration for the September flooding came as relief in more ways than one.) Still, the county faces difficult choices ahead as it tries to use what funds it has in the most prudent manner possible.
The one outlier in all this appears to be the City of Yankton, which is enjoying a good year in terms of revenue, much to the surprise of many. After an up-and-down year in 2018 and in the face of bad weather and that ag economy, the city budgeted for zero growth in 2019, but has instead seen solid monthly revenue returns. The October report, whose numbers aren’t final due to a new state system for processing such information, indicated a month of healthy growth, which, again was somewhat unexpected. Based on cash on hand, this year’s October report (which actually covers the last half of September and the first half of October) could be up 8% from the same period a year ago.
So, what’s going on in Yankton? It’s hard to pinpoint.
City officials said it may be that someone who was supposed to pay a fee or tax previously did so now, thus producing a bump. But that wouldn’t account for the healthy monthly trend.
Elsewhere, there’s no denying that a lot of construction is going, particularly at Mount Marty College, which is speeding ahead on its fieldhouse. (A new resident hall will soon be added to this mix, which will further bolster the impact.)
Also, it’s quite possible that the September flooding itself may have produced an impact, as people cleaning up flooded properties likely had to purchase supplies and materials to commence those repairs.
The latter two items point to what is desperately needed elsewhere: new revenue growth. In Yankton’s case, construction projects are projects of expansion, and that helps feed the coffers.
Obviously, that’s a lot easier said than done, especially when applied to the other, aforementioned governing entities, particularly the school district, whose own financial health is heavily tied to growth elsewhere.
But at the state and county levels, revenue growth is an issue that can be addressed directly, albeit controversially in some places.
Should South Dakota look at hemp as a new cash crop? Could expanded gambling be a way of luring more money into the state? Would a small summertime sales-tax bump help the state reap more rewards from its tourism trade? In a worst-case scenario, is an income tax something that should be examined?
As for the county, would more aggressive development help feed coffers that are badly in need of filling? This gets into the issue not only of CAFOs but also other industries that could be open to coming to this county. Also, how big of a door would it be to open if a natural gas line came into the county? That could be a real game-changer.
These are not easy questions, and they could lead to difficult, contentious answers.
But when one is painfully hamstrung by finite funds, the best solution is to expand that base. It may mean thinking outside the proverbial box, but it’s better than hacking away muscle and bone just to make ends meet.