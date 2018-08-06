The Burdette House had its grand opening last Tuesday. The historic building was restored by Bill and Vickie Hauge and will operate as a vacation rental.
Originally built in 1891, the Burdette House is one of the oldest buildings in Hot Springs. The three story structure sits on the south side of Minnekahta Avenue.
It's first purpose was as a boarding house for early tourists to the Hot Springs. A few years later it was acquired by Dr. Perry Nichols. It served as a hospital until the construction of Nichols' constructed his Cancer Sanatorium which still stands across from the high school on 16th Street.
After its tenure as a medial facility, the Burdette House fell under private ownership and served as a residence for families for many years.
The reopening as a vacation rental brings the structures life full circle. The interior features restored Victorian charm with all the amenities modern tourist expect to travel in comfort.
The outside of the property has a courtyard with a tranquil water feature, grilling area and a large lawn for outdoor activities.
The grand opening featured tastings from Highway 79 Brewery and Prairie Berry Winery as well as food from Mornin Sunshine and historic interpretations from the Hot Springs Library and Fall River Pioneer Museum.
The Burdette House is now ready to once again be a part of Hot Springs' travel scene. However, with its long history in the community, rumors have circulated about paranormal happenings in the building, making a stay at the Burdette House even more unique.