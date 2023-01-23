The chant of "burn, beetle, burn" filled the cool night air in Custer on Saturday for the 11th annual Burning Beetle event. Hundreds gathered at Custer High School before marching with torches to Pageant Hill to burn a giant wooden beetle as part of the 2023 festivities.
The event began just over a decade ago when a Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic ravaged the Black Hills. The insects have gone into remission for now, but the Burning Beetle lives on. The event raises money for the Custer Area Arts Council.
