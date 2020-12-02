Burning Beetle festival to be held on Jan. 16

For nearly a decade, many have marched, crawled and gathered in the name of Burning Beetle. While this year will look a little bit different, the annual event continues.

It will be held Saturday, Jan. 16. Revelers should meet at the Custer Jr./Sr. High School parking lot around 4:45 p.m. to receive flaming torches. Shortly after 5 p.m., everyone will march to Pageant Hill to burn the beetle, as well as watch a fireworks display by the Custer Volunteer Fire Department.

“The Burning Beetle was created to help the Custer community and the Black Hills come to grips with a beetle pandemic. 2020 has us facing another pandemic: a virus that has infected and killed our friends and neighbors. If ever we’ve needed a way to come together, safely, and celebrate who we are as a community, it’s now,” said Hank Fridell, Burning Beetle organizer.

“Custer is ready to light the Beetle! We need this pandemic to burn; we need to do it safely.” Fridell said safety at the event has always been held in high regard. This year will be no different.