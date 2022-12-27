Burns honored as Volunteer of the Month

Robert Burns is being posthumously honored as December’s Volunteer of the Month.

The Volunteer of the Month program is sponsored by the Helpline Center and Black Hills Urgent Care, a division of Black Hills Surgical Hospital. The program recognizes individuals who make the community stronger through volunteerism.

Burns died suddenly in August. According to a news release, the Hope Center would like to recognize him for his outstanding efforts in assisting those who visit the center. The Hope Center has not been the same without him, the release said.

For five years, Burns volunteered 40 hours a week at the Hope Center, though in many ways he was part of it for longer than that. He will be remembered for having the “coldest water in South Dakota!” when he made coffee each morning. He also cleaned the kitchen and prepared to cook chili and soup.

He helped with food boxes, collected food from the Food Bank and handled food donations. He cleaned the Hope Center by picking up trash and wiping down tables. He had a gentle demeanor and willingness to assist in any way he could. He had an infectious laugh, and he was accommodating and easy to work with. He was very fond of the people he helped, and he cherished his friends and co-workers. Most of all, Burns adored his wife, Roxanne.

